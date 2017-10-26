 Friday, October 27, 2017 51.6°F   clear   Clear

Corker, Fleischmann Say Implementation Of Sanctions Legislation Is Good First Step

Thursday, October 26, 2017

U.S. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thursday released the following statement regarding implementation of sanctions legislation recently passed by Congress. 

“The Senate and House spoke loud and clear by overwhelmingly passing this piece of legislation and sent a strong signal to Iran, Russia and North Korea that our country will stand firm and united in the face of destabilizing behavior,” said Senator Corker. “The guidance provided today by the State Department is a good first step in responsibly implementing a very complex piece of legislation, and I appreciate Secretary Tillerson’s attention to this important issue. Congress will expect thorough and timely consultation until full implementation is complete.” 

Senator Corker was a key author of the legislation to sanction Iran, Russia and North Korea. He spoke earlier Thursday with Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and requested an update on implementation of the legislation.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “It is clear Iran is a belligerent actor in global politics seeking to destabilize the region for their own power and advance their perverse ideology. They are the world’s leading supporter of terrorism and their rhetoric toward their neighbor, Israel, and the United States remains hostile. Iran continues to conduct ballistic missile tests with no regard to binding resolutions from the United Nations Security Council. These tests and their unwavering support of fundamentalist militias show they have no interest in being a productive member of the international community.

"I stand with the people of Israel, and was proud to support non-nuclear sanctions, stop the funding of terrorist activities, and condemn Iran.”



October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 27, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 26, 2017

DesJarlais Says Bills Break Up Cozy Relationships Between Special Interests, Washington Insiders


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID  711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37413  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, M.D., voted for two bills this week that he said “break up the cozy relationship between special interests and Washington insiders.”   He said the Sunshine ... (click for more)


Opinion

Education Crosses Party Lines

Education crosses all barriers and effects every single person as citizens of Hamilton County, Tennessee, and our country.   In August, the State Collaborative on Reforming Education released the results of a statewide survey of likely voters in Tennessee’s 2018 gubernatorial primary elections. Among Democrats and Republicans surveyed, the results show improving the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me & Death Threats

I was sorry to see Florida football coach Jim McElwain come out the other day with the fact he and some of his Gators had gotten death threats. In my view the minute you complain or whine about it “the bad guy” get some kind of perverted joy over the discomfort he caused. I’ve gotten more anonymous threats than anyone I know but that’s part of writing opinions. What is troubling ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS, Baylor Advance To State Championship

The Chattanooga Christian School and Baylor soccer teams join Signal Mountain in earning state semifinal wins on Thursday in Murfreesboro.  CCS beat Evangelical Christian School 3-0 in Division II Class A and Baylor rallied to beat Father Ryan 2-1 in overtime in the Division II-AA game.  CCS 3 ECS 0 From the first minute of the Division II-A state semifinal match between ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Advances To Class A State Soccer Championship

The Signal Mountain girls soccer team advanced to the Class A state championship game on Thursday with 1-0 overtime win over Chuckey-Doak in Murfreesboro.  The game remained tied at 0-0 through both the first and second half.    In the 93rd minute, Tasha Kohl broke the scoring drought off an assist from Camilia Mincy.    The Lady Eagles were able to ... (click for more)


