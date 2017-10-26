 Friday, October 27, 2017 51.6°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Fleischmann, Alexander Welcome Fight Against Opioid Epidemic

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann on Thursday released the following statement in response to President Trump’s declaration of opioid abuse as a public health emergency:

“Today, President Trump declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency, bringing badly needed additional federal resources to combat a crisis that has had a dire effect on Tennessee. In 2016 alone, over 1,186 Tennesseans lost their lives to opioid overdose.

To put that in perspective, that is 18 out of every 100,000 people.

"The announcement of this public health emergency will authorize the Department of Health and Human Services to direct public health funds to address opioid abuse, provide increased training for federally employed prescribers, and provide regulatory flexibility to responding agencies. Additionally, President Trump announced support for an initiative I have long been championing in Congress, efforts by the National Institute of Health to find non-addictive pain treatment alternatives.

"I support the President’s call to action on this issue and want to thank him for his commitment in the long and arduous fight to end this horrible epidemic.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “President Trump’s announcement today provides important leadership in helping states tackle the opioid crisis head on. Last year, 1,631 Tennesseans died of a drug overdose - 12 percent more than the year before - and the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in recorded history in Tennessee. Nearly 3 out of 4 of the drug overdoses in our state are related to the opioid crisis. This is a crisis not just in Tennessee, but across the country, with 91 Americans dying every day from an opioid overdose. Congress took important steps last year by passing the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act - which established new programs and encouraged those on the front lines to work together to combat substance abuse, especially opioid abuse - and providing $1 billion in new funding for states to fight the opioid crisis as a part of the 21st Century Cures Act. I look forward to working closely with the Trump administration to see what additional steps Congress should take to help states, doctors, and families address and solve this tragic problem.”



October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 27, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 26, 2017

DesJarlais Says Bills Break Up Cozy Relationships Between Special Interests, Washington Insiders


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID  711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37413  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, M.D., voted for two bills this week that he said “break up the cozy relationship between special interests and Washington insiders.”   He said the Sunshine ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID  711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37413  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 --- ANDERSON, KRISTEN RENEA  131 RAY SMITH LANE LIVINGSTON, 38570  Age at Arrest: 25 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

Education Crosses Party Lines

Education crosses all barriers and effects every single person as citizens of Hamilton County, Tennessee, and our country.   In August, the State Collaborative on Reforming Education released the results of a statewide survey of likely voters in Tennessee’s 2018 gubernatorial primary elections. Among Democrats and Republicans surveyed, the results show improving the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me & Death Threats

I was sorry to see Florida football coach Jim McElwain come out the other day with the fact he and some of his Gators had gotten death threats. In my view the minute you complain or whine about it “the bad guy” get some kind of perverted joy over the discomfort he caused. I’ve gotten more anonymous threats than anyone I know but that’s part of writing opinions. What is troubling ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS, Baylor Advance To State Championship

The Chattanooga Christian School and Baylor soccer teams join Signal Mountain in earning state semifinal wins on Thursday in Murfreesboro.  CCS beat Evangelical Christian School 3-0 in Division II Class A and Baylor rallied to beat Father Ryan 2-1 in overtime in the Division II-AA game.  CCS 3 ECS 0 From the first minute of the Division II-A state semifinal match between ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Advances To Class A State Soccer Championship

The Signal Mountain girls soccer team advanced to the Class A state championship game on Thursday with 1-0 overtime win over Chuckey-Doak in Murfreesboro.  The game remained tied at 0-0 through both the first and second half.    In the 93rd minute, Tasha Kohl broke the scoring drought off an assist from Camilia Mincy.    The Lady Eagles were able to ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors