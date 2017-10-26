Graves Says Budget Vote Sets Up Best Opportunity For Tax Reform

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) on Thursday voted for and the House passed the Senate Amendment to H.Con.Res. 71, a Senate-passed federal budget for fiscal year 2018.

After the vote, Rep. Graves said, “By passing this budget, the House and Senate unlocked the special legislative process called ‘reconciliation’ that will allow us to pass a major tax reform package for America.

Using reconciliation, the Senate can pass President Trump’s tax reform plan with a filibuster-proof, 51-vote majority.

"This gives Congress its first real chance at passing tax reform in decades. It’s time to get it done. Georgia families deserve to have a simpler, fairer tax code that allows them to keep more of their hard-earned money.”