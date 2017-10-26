 Friday, October 27, 2017 51.6°F   clear   Clear

Graves Says Budget Vote Sets Up Best Opportunity For Tax Reform

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) on Thursday voted for and the House passed the Senate Amendment to H.Con.Res. 71, a Senate-passed federal budget for fiscal year 2018.

 

After the vote, Rep. Graves said, “By passing this budget, the House and Senate unlocked the special legislative process called ‘reconciliation’ that will allow us to pass a major tax reform package for America.

Using reconciliation, the Senate can pass President Trump’s tax reform plan with a filibuster-proof, 51-vote majority.

 

"This gives Congress its first real chance at passing tax reform in decades. It’s time to get it done. Georgia families deserve to have a simpler, fairer tax code that allows them to keep more of their hard-earned money.”



October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 27, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 26, 2017

DesJarlais Says Bills Break Up Cozy Relationships Between Special Interests, Washington Insiders


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID  711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37413  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, M.D., voted for two bills this week that he said “break up the cozy relationship between special interests and Washington insiders.”   He said the Sunshine ... (click for more)


Opinion

Education Crosses Party Lines

Education crosses all barriers and effects every single person as citizens of Hamilton County, Tennessee, and our country.   In August, the State Collaborative on Reforming Education released the results of a statewide survey of likely voters in Tennessee’s 2018 gubernatorial primary elections. Among Democrats and Republicans surveyed, the results show improving the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me & Death Threats

I was sorry to see Florida football coach Jim McElwain come out the other day with the fact he and some of his Gators had gotten death threats. In my view the minute you complain or whine about it “the bad guy” get some kind of perverted joy over the discomfort he caused. I’ve gotten more anonymous threats than anyone I know but that’s part of writing opinions. What is troubling ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS, Baylor Advance To State Championship

The Chattanooga Christian School and Baylor soccer teams join Signal Mountain in earning state semifinal wins on Thursday in Murfreesboro.  CCS beat Evangelical Christian School 3-0 in Division II Class A and Baylor rallied to beat Father Ryan 2-1 in overtime in the Division II-AA game.  CCS 3 ECS 0 From the first minute of the Division II-A state semifinal match between ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Advances To Class A State Soccer Championship

The Signal Mountain girls soccer team advanced to the Class A state championship game on Thursday with 1-0 overtime win over Chuckey-Doak in Murfreesboro.  The game remained tied at 0-0 through both the first and second half.    In the 93rd minute, Tasha Kohl broke the scoring drought off an assist from Camilia Mincy.    The Lady Eagles were able to ... (click for more)


