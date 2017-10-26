 Friday, October 27, 2017 51.8°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Haslam Announces Unemployment Rates In All 95 Counties Drop Below 5 Percent For 1st Time

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Governor Bill Haslam and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announced on Thursday that in September, for the first time ever, below five percent in every county across the state. This is the second consecutive month rates have declined in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties. 

September also marked the fourth consecutive month Tennessee experienced a historic low statewide unemployment rate. At three percent, Tennessee has the lowest unemployment in the southeast and the eighth lowest rate in the nation.

“With every county seeing unemployment rates below five percent and with a record statewide unemployment rate, Tennessee’s fiscal strength is clear and the investment in our workforce is paying off,” Governor Haslam said. “Employers know that Tennessee is a place where they can find skilled workers, so they continue to expand and relocate here.”

Williamson County reported Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rate in September at 2.1 percent, down from 2.7 percent in August. Davidson County recorded the second lowest rate at 2.2 percent, falling from 2.7 percent the previous month. Rutherford, Cheatham, Wilson and Sumner Counties all have a September rate of 2.3 percent, down more than 0.5 percent from August.

“Many of the most notable decreases in September took place in counties with the highest unemployment rates, pointing out the economic growth and opportunity in some of Tennessee’s most distressed counties,” Commissioner Phillips said.

Rhea County continued to have the highest percentage of unemployed workers in Tennessee, but in September its rate fell from 6 percent to 4.9 percent.  In January, Rhea County recorded a 10.2 percent unemployment rate. Each of the counties with the highest unemployment rates in the state saw similar decreases in September.

This is the fourth time in 2017 unemployment rates have decreased in all 95 counties.  Rates also dropped in every county during February, April and August. Unemployment data for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties is available here.

The improved county statistics for September follow the fourth consecutive month Tennessee experienced a record low statewide unemployment rate, which was 3 percent, down 0.3 percent from August. The national unemployment rate also dropped in September to 4.2 percent.

The statewide and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted, but the county rates are not.  Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that eliminates the influences of weather, holidays, opening and closing of schools and other recurring seasonal events from an economic time series.

Additional information about Tennessee’s labor statistics, as well as job search resources and postings, can be found at Jobs4TN.gov.



October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 27, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 26, 2017

DesJarlais Says Bills Break Up Cozy Relationships Between Special Interests, Washington Insiders


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID  711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37413  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, M.D., voted for two bills this week that he said “break up the cozy relationship between special interests and Washington insiders.”   He said the Sunshine ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID  711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37413  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 --- ANDERSON, KRISTEN RENEA  131 RAY SMITH LANE LIVINGSTON, 38570  Age at Arrest: 25 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

Education Crosses Party Lines

Education crosses all barriers and effects every single person as citizens of Hamilton County, Tennessee, and our country.   In August, the State Collaborative on Reforming Education released the results of a statewide survey of likely voters in Tennessee’s 2018 gubernatorial primary elections. Among Democrats and Republicans surveyed, the results show improving the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me & Death Threats

I was sorry to see Florida football coach Jim McElwain come out the other day with the fact he and some of his Gators had gotten death threats. In my view the minute you complain or whine about it “the bad guy” get some kind of perverted joy over the discomfort he caused. I’ve gotten more anonymous threats than anyone I know but that’s part of writing opinions. What is troubling ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS, Baylor Advance To State Championship

The Chattanooga Christian School and Baylor soccer teams join Signal Mountain in earning state semifinal wins on Thursday in Murfreesboro.  CCS beat Evangelical Christian School 3-0 in Division II Class A and Baylor rallied to beat Father Ryan 2-1 in overtime in the Division II-AA game.  CCS 3 ECS 0 From the first minute of the Division II-A state semifinal match between ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Advances To Class A State Soccer Championship

The Signal Mountain girls soccer team advanced to the Class A state championship game on Thursday with 1-0 overtime win over Chuckey-Doak in Murfreesboro.  The game remained tied at 0-0 through both the first and second half.    In the 93rd minute, Tasha Kohl broke the scoring drought off an assist from Camilia Mincy.    The Lady Eagles were able to ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors