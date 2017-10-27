James M. Johnson Gets 10-Year Federal Sentence For Dealing In Crack Cocaine

Friday, October 27, 2017

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing in crack cocaine.

James M. Johnson appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Chattanooga Police Department and the Red Bank Police Department, utilizing a confidential informant, made multiple controlled buys of crack cocaine from co-conspirator Danny Cox in or around August and September of 2015.

Based on the buys and surveillance of Cox, law enforcement sought and procured an order authorizing interception of Cox’s text messages and phone calls. During the monitoring of this “wire-tap,” law enforcement was able to identify Johnson as one of Cox’s sources of supply of cocaine.

Based on the intercepted conversations, law enforcement estimates that from around Sept. 10, 2015, through Oct. 13, 2015, which was the time-frame of the interceptions, that Johnson supplied Cox with well over 280 grams of crack cocaine.