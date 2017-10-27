 Friday, October 27, 2017 60.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

James M. Johnson Gets 10-Year Federal Sentence For Dealing In Crack Cocaine

Friday, October 27, 2017

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing in crack cocaine.

James M. Johnson appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Chattanooga Police Department and the Red Bank Police Department, utilizing a confidential informant, made multiple controlled buys of crack cocaine from co-conspirator Danny Cox in or around August and September of 2015.

Based on the buys and surveillance of Cox, law enforcement sought and procured an order authorizing interception of Cox’s text messages and phone calls. During the monitoring of this “wire-tap,” law enforcement was able to identify Johnson as one of Cox’s sources of supply of cocaine.

Based on the intercepted conversations, law enforcement estimates that from around Sept. 10, 2015, through Oct. 13, 2015, which was the time-frame of the interceptions, that Johnson supplied Cox with well over 280 grams of crack cocaine.



October 27, 2017

October 27, 2017

October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Firefighters Head Off Large Apartment Building Fire; Discarded Cigarette Butts Listed As Cause

The lead fire investigator for  Thursday's  2-alarm apartment fire at The Arbors at Signal Mountain at 751 Runyan Dr. has ruled the cause of the fire as accidental. The investigator said the fire started on the balcony of Apartment 103 on the second floor, most likely from improperly discarded cigarette butts.   At  5:19 p.m. , firefighters ... (click for more)

Benefits Of Medical Cannabis Extend To Many Areas

The benefits of medical cannabis extend to many areas… and now threaten some very large campaign contributors, namely manufacturers of opioids, benzodiazepines and alcohol.  Why?  An early warning sign was the the 2014 survey by the National Pain Foundation that asked over 1,300 fibromyalgia patients to rate the effectiveness of the three FDA approved drugs. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me & Death Threats

I was sorry to see Florida football coach Jim McElwain come out the other day with the fact he and some of his Gators had gotten death threats. In my view the minute you complain or whine about it “the bad guy” get some kind of perverted joy over the discomfort he caused. I’ve gotten more anonymous threats than anyone I know but that’s part of writing opinions. What is troubling ... (click for more)

CCS, Baylor Advance To State Championship

The Chattanooga Christian School and Baylor soccer teams join Signal Mountain in earning state semifinal wins on Thursday in Murfreesboro.  CCS beat Evangelical Christian School 3-0 in Division II Class A and Baylor rallied to beat Father Ryan 2-1 in overtime in the Division II-AA game.  CCS 3 ECS 0 From the first minute of the Division II-A state semifinal match between ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Advances To Class A State Soccer Championship

The Signal Mountain girls soccer team advanced to the Class A state championship game on Thursday with 1-0 overtime win over Chuckey-Doak in Murfreesboro.  The game remained tied at 0-0 through both the first and second half.    In the 93rd minute, Tasha Kohl broke the scoring drought off an assist from Camilia Mincy.    The Lady Eagles were able to ... (click for more)


