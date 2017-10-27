Man With Lengthy Record Of Drugs And Theft Charged With New Burglaries

Friday, October 27, 2017

A man with a lengthy record of drug and theft arrests has been charged with new burglaries.

Arrested was Jonathan David Airks, 26, of 711 Woodvale Ave.

In one case, a resident of South Crest Road found her home had been burglarized. Someone came in through a rear door and took a $355 pressure washer.

It was loaded into a green Toyota Camry.

The victim provided police with pictures from her video surveillance. A detective was able to identify Airks as the man who entered the Missionary Ridge home.

Police said Airks was driving the same car and wearing the same clothes in other burglaries.