Brenner Leads Catoosa Deputies On Chase; Fights By Freeway With Chattanooga Officer

Friday, October 27, 2017

Police said a 24-year-old Chattanooga man led Catoosa County deputies on a chase, then fought with a Chattanooga Police officer near the Shallowford Road exit of I-75.

Travis Allen Brenner, of 3733 Premium Dr., was charged with aggravated assault on police, evading arrest, resisting arrest and theft of property.

In the incident Oct. 8, a city officer said he came up on a wreck at the Shallowford exit. He said he also saw two Catoosa vehicles, but no officers.

He said the driver of the wrecked vehicle ignored his commands, then tried to drive the disabled vehicle toward him.

The officer said the man then jumped from the vehicle and ran toward the heavily-congested freeway. He said he caught up with him near the interstate and he got him under control after they wrestled on the ground.