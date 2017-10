Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, October 28, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BIRT, DERRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/18/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BLANKS, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/17/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BRENNAN, ADRIAN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROCK, ANGELA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, RENEE JOY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BROWN, TERRANCE MARTELL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/15/1971

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAMPION, KELVIN BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHAN, EDISON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COLVIN, NATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/07/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CONN, JEREMY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION