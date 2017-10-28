 Saturday, October 28, 2017 46.8°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Bankruptcy Trustee Says Valuable Casey Property On River Definitely To Be Sold On Nov. 16

Saturday, October 28, 2017

Bankruptcy Trustee Jerry Farinash said the valuable Casey property on the north shore of the Tennessee River opposite Ross's Landing will definitely be sold on Nov. 16.

He said, "An awful lot of buyers have been interested, but they want to know for sure we have a definite sale date. It will be sold on this day."

Attorney Farinash said an agreement has been worked out to sell lots 3, 4 and 5 near Manufacturers Road to American River Development for $5.2 million.

He said he "believes it to be in the range of the fair market value of the property."

Allen Casey, who was the original developer of the Chattanooga Choo, had planned a hotel, restaurant and other projects at the site. However, he went into bankruptcy and it was never developed.

Attorney Farinash said it is still possible for another buyer to outbid American River Development.



October 28, 2017

Bankruptcy Trustee Says Valuable Casey Property On River Definitely To Be Sold On Nov. 16

October 28, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017


Bankruptcy Trustee Jerry Farinash said the valuable Casey property on the north shore of the Tennessee River opposite Ross's Landing will definitely be sold on Nov. 16. He said, "An awful ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BIRT, DERRICK LEBRON  3889 CLEO CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)


Breaking News

Bankruptcy Trustee Says Valuable Casey Property On River Definitely To Be Sold On Nov. 16

Bankruptcy Trustee Jerry Farinash said the valuable Casey property on the north shore of the Tennessee River opposite Ross's Landing will definitely be sold on Nov. 16. He said, "An awful lot of buyers have been interested, but they want to know for sure we have a definite sale date. It will be sold on this day." Attorney Farinash said an agreement has been worked out to sell ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BIRT, DERRICK LEBRON  3889 CLEO CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BLANKS, JAMES EDWARD  3914 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Re-Grow The Signal Mountain Community

My family and I are so thrilled the Pumpkin Patch Re-Grow effort is underway to restore and enhance the Pumpkin Patch playground atop Signal Mountain.  Over three years of planning and fundraising effort is being put to action through much needed repairs, landscaping, erosion control, and exciting new features.  Both my wife's parents and mine assisted in the original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

There are many things I can’t do very well but when it comes to getting sick I am a champ. For the past 10 days I’ve suffered from the “Mother of all Influenzas” and on Thursday, as I alternated between the sweats and shivers, I got my latest preview of what it will feel like to die in my own bed. My doctor said bed rest but I have never slept for 36 straight hours in my life. ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor Wins Division II-AA State Championship On PKs

The Baylor Red Raiders won the Division II-AA state soccer championship Friday night after playing four overtime periods to beat Memphis Briarcrest. Both teams scored first half goals but the game went to penalty kicks after 30 minutes of overtime.  The Red Raiders hit four of their five penalty kicks to earn the dramatic win in the midst of a Murfreesboro downpour.  ... (click for more)

Young, Defense Power Tyner Past Central 27-16

Junior fullback Tyon Young scored three touchdowns on short runs and a rock-ribbed defense powered Tyner to a 27-16 non-region victory over Central on Friday night at Wayne Turner Field. It was the final regular season game for both teams and served as tune-up for TSSAA state playoffs that start next week. Tyner (8-2, 4-0), which recognized some members of its 1997 state ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors