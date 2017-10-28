 Saturday, October 28, 2017 45.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Alexander Says White Supremacists Not Welcome As Some 300 Stage Rallies At Shelbyville, Murfreesboro

Saturday, October 28, 2017

Some 300 white supremacists staged "White Lives Matter" rallies in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro on Saturday.

There were about the same number of counter-protestors, and police fenced off the two groups.

Those seeking to enter one section or the other were searched for possible weapons.

Only one person was arrested.

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “While the Constitution gives everyone the right to assemble, the Constitution makes it absolutely clear that we are all Americans without regard to race.

"The views of the white nationalists, Nazis, white supremacists and the Klan are wrong, they are un-American, they are not welcome, and we need to be loud and clear about that.”



Police Blotter: Business Owner Suspects One Of His Sisters In Tire Slashing

A man said he was driving in the area of 1900 E. 32nd Street when an unknown black male threw a brick through his rear driver side window. An officer observed the damaged window and the brick inside. At this time, police have no suspect information or leads. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. * * * A Hixson resident said he received a call ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BIRT, DERRICK LEBRON  3889 CLEO CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BLANKS, JAMES EDWARD  3914 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION ... (click for more)

Re-Grow The Signal Mountain Community

My family and I are so thrilled the Pumpkin Patch Re-Grow effort is underway to restore and enhance the Pumpkin Patch playground atop Signal Mountain.  Over three years of planning and fundraising effort is being put to action through much needed repairs, landscaping, erosion control, and exciting new features.  Both my wife's parents and mine assisted in the original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

There are many things I can’t do very well but when it comes to getting sick I am a champ. For the past 10 days I’ve suffered from the “Mother of all Influenzas” and on Thursday, as I alternated between the sweats and shivers, I got my latest preview of what it will feel like to die in my own bed. My doctor said bed rest but I have never slept for 36 straight hours in my life. ... (click for more)

Young, Defense Power Tyner Past Central 27-16

Junior fullback Tyon Young scored three touchdowns on short runs and a rock-ribbed defense powered Tyner to a 27-16 non-region victory over Central on Friday night at Wayne Turner Field. It was the final regular season game for both teams and served as tune-up for TSSAA state playoffs that start next week. Tyner (8-2, 4-0), which recognized some members of its 1997 state ... (click for more)

Red Bank Whips Loudon To Win Region 3-AAA Title

Loudon and Red Bank entered Friday’s final regular season football game with identical 7-2 records overall and both were 4-0 in Region 3-3A play.  The region title was awaiting the winner. That was about as close as it got as the never-say-die Lions spotted the Redskins an early 3-0 lead before putting the game away with five straight touchdowns. Loudon scored three late ... (click for more)


