Juvenile Who Police Say Was Threatening Someone Else With Gun Is Shot By 3rd Person

Saturday, October 28, 2017

A juvenile who police say was threatening another person with a gun was shot by a third person on Saturday morning.

 

Police said the shooting victim is facing a charge of aggravated assault, but the shooter has not been charged.

 

Chattanooga Police responded at 6:30 a.

m. to the 600 block of W. 14th Street Court on a shooting.

 

Upon arrival, officers located an individual on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

 

The person who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

Police said a preliminary investigation has determined that the person shot was in the act of committing an aggravated assault with a firearm against another person.

 

Police stated, "A third party who witnessed the aggravated assault produced a firearm and fired a shot to stop a threat to life."

 

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this case.

 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525



Police Blotter: Business Owner Suspects One Of His Sisters In Tire Slashing

Bankruptcy Trustee Says Valuable Casey Property On River Definitely To Be Sold On Nov. 16

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


