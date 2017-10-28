Juvenile Who Police Say Was Threatening Someone Else With Gun Is Shot By 3rd Person

A juvenile who police say was threatening another person with a gun was shot by a third person on Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting victim is facing a charge of aggravated assault, but the shooter has not been charged.

Chattanooga Police responded at 6:30 a.

m. to the 600 block of W. 14Street Court on a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an individual on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation has determined that the person shot was in the act of committing an aggravated assault with a firearm against another person.

Police stated, "A third party who witnessed the aggravated assault produced a firearm and fired a shot to stop a threat to life."

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this case.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.