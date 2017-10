Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, October 29, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CATLETT, HANNAH M214 GEREN DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CORTES, ELIAS NORBERTO4610 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---COX, BRANDON DAKOTA611 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OVER $1000.00THEFT OVER $1000.00THEFT OVER $1000.00BURGLARYBURGLARYBURGLARY---CRABTREE, RASHARD D MARQUISE2740 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DEWS, SIERRA TASHA1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SFAILURE TO APPEAR---EDWARDS, CARRIE FRANCIS11628 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373417997Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARREST---ELLIS, CIERRA MALLEI95 CEMETARY RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ENGLAND, ALICIA6860 LEE HWY ROOM 311 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---FEATHERSTONE, ASHA CHANAE1419 LOLITA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---GUITIERREZ, RICORDO3400 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---GUTIERREZ, LUIS ENRIQUE1008 CROWN POINT RD E SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE4913 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY**ACCIDENTDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE**ACCIDENTVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW**ACCIDENT---HERKLEY, TRESTON DEVONTA700 GILLISPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HICKS, CHRISTOPHER EVAN521 WOOD STATION RD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON606 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---HOWARD, LAKEEDA M272 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HOWARD, ROBERT WILKIE308 OAKMONT LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HUMPHREY, CARRIE SUZANNE3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---HURST, CHARLES E4616 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN42 DAVIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARTINEZ-MARTINEZ, JUAN PABLOAge at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL3532 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MEEKS, JASON EDWARD312 BRANCH RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MILLER, GREGORY CORTEZ5688 CROOKED CREEK DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHARASSMENT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)FAILURE TO APPEAR---MORRISON, ASHLEY RENEE1002 N HICKORY ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFALSE REPORTS---MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN3957 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---NAIL, JOHN THOMAS23 HOMEPLACE ROAD ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NICHOLS, BARBARA RUTH754 HICKORY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---NORWOOD, WESLEY806 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PRATER, CHARLES DYLAN209 MCFALLEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 373773024Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RAINES, TYLER ALLEN139 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 373794615Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---REMINGTON, JOSHUA CAIN1002 N HICKORY ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDFALSE REPORTSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---SCHAERER, CHARLES EDWIN215 CHICKORY LN MONTEAGLE, 37356Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)OPEN CONTAINER LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SHERRILL, MELANIE CHRISTINA4102 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHIPP, JAMES ROBERT5730 LEE HWY RM 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---STEWART, VEROD KRISTEN1809 SPRING CREEK LANE ATLANTA, 30350Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITY---VOLTAIRE, DEWAYNE TREMAYNE208 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113157Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WARE, BRITTANY RENEE4021 DITNEY TRL PIONEER, 378472378Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFELONY EVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF XANAXPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---WILLIAMS, KEVIN821 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064141Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODHAM, MELISSA9824 LAKESIDE ROAD HARRISON, 37314Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---YOUNG, KEAIRA NASHAY1501 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063505Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

