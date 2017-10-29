Home Burns On Dolly Pond Road

Sunday, October 29, 2017

A home on Dolly Pond Road burned on Saturday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12413 Dolly Pond Road. The first unit arrived on the scene confirming a house fire at this residence. Tri-Community VFD responded for Mutual Aid coverage in the Highway 58 area for any additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported and damages are unknown currently. The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff ‘s Office.