Home Burns On Dolly Pond Road

Sunday, October 29, 2017

A home on Dolly Pond Road burned on Saturday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12413 Dolly Pond Road. The first unit arrived on the scene confirming a house fire at this residence. Tri-Community VFD responded for Mutual Aid coverage in the Highway 58 area for any additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported and damages are unknown currently. The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff ‘s Office.



Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 28, 2017

Police Blotter: Business Owner Suspects One Of His Sisters In Tire Slashing


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARELLANO, RAFAEL CASTILLO  1295 CANDIES CK RD MC DONALD, 37353  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

A man said he was driving in the area of 1900 E. 32nd Street when an unknown black male threw a brick through his rear driver side window. An officer observed the damaged window and the ... (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARELLANO, RAFAEL CASTILLO  1295 CANDIES CK RD MC DONALD, 37353  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY --- BAILEY, JASON LAMAR  5514 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409  ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Get Camp Jordan In The Game

I'm writing to voice support for the proposed improvements to Camp Jordan. I've participated in recreational league sports there for years and have enjoyed watching the progress and evolution of the facilities. I think the city of East Ridge and the personnel who manage the park have done a fine job providing a local outlet for many sports and recreation enthusiasts, but the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Life Worth Living

On the first weekend of this month, I got a call from Tuscaloosa that Gene Stallings had suffered a severe heart attack. I distinctly remember saying, “if we go from bad to worse, at least he will be with Johnny.” All across the South those connected by sports know that John Mark was his father’s constant shadow in the years ‘Bebes’ was winning championships at Alabama. They are ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky Extends Tennessee Misery Index With 29-26 Win

(Story has been updated) Tennessee got the breaks Saturday night, but when it counted the most the defense broke down. Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson scored on an 11-yard run, threw for a two-point conversion with 33 seconds remaining and led the Wildcats to a 29-26 victory over Tennessee at Kroger Field. “We didn’t capitalize on our turnovers,” Vols coach ... (click for more)

UTC Mocs Upset #8 Samford On The Road 23-21

The UTC Mocs led 14-7 at the half and went on to upset #8 Samford 23-21 on the road on Saturday afternoon. Victor Ulmo nailed a 39-yard field goal with 19 seconds left to seal the victory. It came after UTC  drove 56 yards in nine plays to set up the game-winning try. It was the Mocs first road win over a top-10 team since a 30-9 victory at No. 10 Appalachian State ... (click for more)


