Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, October 30, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BACKUS, FRANCIS AARON 
1114 DONNELLY AVE ATLANTA, 30310 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL 
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041713 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BENITOT, JUAREZ 
CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOTTING, ERNEST CORY 
107 SAWYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
---
BROOKS, AUSTIN DONINIQUE 
6760 MOSS LAKE DR.

HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER AARON 
126 KENTUCKY AVENUE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE 
323 CROSS CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, KEVIN LEE 
7221 TANYA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DICKERSON, BRIAN ALLEN 
2112 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
ELKINS, CHAMOA E 
60 PANDA LN RINGGOLD, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FITTEN, SHANA 
1404 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES 
2204 BAILEY AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRANT, GABRIEL THOMAS 
2855 OLD BRITAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RAPE
---
HALL, JENNIFER LYNN 
4313 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR - (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
HARMON, BRITTANI 
1146 PIERCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
HARVEY, WILLIAM LEE 
9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
---
HEBERT, WARREN LEE 
7976 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSIOJN OF CONTROLLED
---
HINTON, RODNEY OMAR 
4602 LAKE HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
DRIVING ON REVOKED,
OPEN CONTAINER
---
HORTON, TIARA D CHANTA 
825 W 12TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
KILGORE, WENDELL A 
4836 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KISER, JANET LYNNETTE 
1025 LANSDELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURING M
---
LEWIS, JARED DANA 
1920 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MERLO, KARLA CARRANZA 
2017 WESLEY CT DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
ILLEGAL PARKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
NORRIS, AMBER MARIE 
103 KEN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NORRIS, LACEY LEANN 
514 W. GORDAN AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD 
902 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS 
4120 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
PRATER, TRAVIS LEE 
59 VINITA TRAIL FILINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
PRETTYSOUNDINGFLUTE, JEANANN MARIE 
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
ROBINSON, ANDRE 
622 SHALLOWFORD RD APT462 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
---
ROBINSON, CORTNEY MESHAWN 
2572 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NONE CHILD SUPPORT)
---
ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY 
4033 CUMMINGS HWY TIFTONIA, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROSE, STEPHANIE LEIGH 
183 LILY RIDGE DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANCHEZ-DIAZ, OBIDIO 
317 CELIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, DOUGLAS WILEY 
7596 DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SMITH, MASON WILLIAM 
1056 CIDER VIEW LN FRANKLIN, 37607 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STALLINGS, CURTIS L 
6421 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STROZIER, BENJAMIN REED 
1207 WOODCREST DR KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
SUMMERS, CARLTON LEE 
202 WEST PEACHTREE ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SUTHERLAND, JOE GRANT 
57 HALL CEMETARY CIRCLE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TINDALL, THERITHA MICHELLE 
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
TUCKER, DEREK E 
105 MARILYN DR JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
10228 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
POSSESSION/USE OF STOLEN TAG
---
WALKER, JEREMY RYAN 
3416 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
---
WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA 
6769 RIVER SPRING DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILSON, TOSHA JANE 
125 FRONTAGE ROAD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WINNIE, ANGELIA 
3230 7TH AVE #B CHATTANOOGA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WRIGHT, JAMES EDWARD 
411 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES
STORAGE OF LIQUOR FOR SALE

Here are the mug shots:

BACKUS, FRANCIS AARON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BENITOT, JUAREZ
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOTTING, ERNEST CORY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
BROOKS, AUSTIN DONINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER AARON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DICKERSON, BRIAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FITTEN, SHANA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRANT, GABRIEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/20/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • RAPE
HALL, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR - (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
HINTON, RODNEY OMAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED,
  • OPEN CONTAINER
HORTON, TIARA D CHANTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
KISER, JANET LYNNETTE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURING M
LEWIS, JARED DANA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MERLO, KARLA CARRANZA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NORRIS, AMBER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/20/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NORRIS, LACEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/08/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PRATER, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/17/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
ROBINSON, CORTNEY MESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NONE CHILD SUPPORT)
ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSE, STEPHANIE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANCHEZ-DIAZ, OBIDIO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, MASON WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STALLINGS, CURTIS L
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STROZIER, BENJAMIN REED
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SUMMERS, CARLTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/26/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

SUTHERLAND, JOE GRANT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINDALL, THERITHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
TUCKER, DEREK E
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/30/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
  • POSSESSION/USE OF STOLEN TAG
WALKER, JEREMY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WRIGHT, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 05/20/1942
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES
  • STORAGE OF LIQUOR FOR SALE



