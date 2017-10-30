Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, October 30, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BACKUS, FRANCIS AARON

1114 DONNELLY AVE ATLANTA, 30310

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL

2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041713

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

BENITOT, JUAREZ

CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BOTTING, ERNEST CORY

107 SAWYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

---

BROOKS, AUSTIN DONINIQUE

6760 MOSS LAKE DR.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER AARON126 KENTUCKY AVENUE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVING---CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE323 CROSS CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVIS, KEVIN LEE7221 TANYA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DICKERSON, BRIAN ALLEN2112 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---ELKINS, CHAMOA E60 PANDA LN RINGGOLD,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FITTEN, SHANA1404 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES2204 BAILEY AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GRANT, GABRIEL THOMAS2855 OLD BRITAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRAPE---HALL, JENNIFER LYNN4313 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR - (THEFT OF PROPERTY )---HARMON, BRITTANI1146 PIERCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $1,000---HARVEY, WILLIAM LEE9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRECKLESS DRIVINGLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE---HEBERT, WARREN LEE7976 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSIOJN OF CONTROLLED---HINTON, RODNEY OMAR4602 LAKE HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELONY EVADINGDRIVING ON REVOKED,OPEN CONTAINER---HORTON, TIARA D CHANTA825 W 12TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---KILGORE, WENDELL A4836 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KISER, JANET LYNNETTE1025 LANSDELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURING M---LEWIS, JARED DANA1920 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)FAILURE TO APPEAREVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MERLO, KARLA CARRANZA2017 WESLEY CT DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICILLEGAL PARKINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---NORRIS, AMBER MARIE103 KEN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NORRIS, LACEY LEANN514 W. GORDAN AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD902 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS4120 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---PRATER, TRAVIS LEE59 VINITA TRAIL FILINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI---PRETTYSOUNDINGFLUTE, JEANANN MARIE730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---ROBINSON, ANDRE622 SHALLOWFORD RD APT462 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARREST---ROBINSON, CORTNEY MESHAWN2572 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCONTEMPT OF COURT ( NONE CHILD SUPPORT)---ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY4033 CUMMINGS HWY TIFTONIA,Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROSE, STEPHANIE LEIGH183 LILY RIDGE DR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANCHEZ-DIAZ, OBIDIO317 CELIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, DOUGLAS WILEY7596 DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SMITH, MASON WILLIAM1056 CIDER VIEW LN FRANKLIN, 37607Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STALLINGS, CURTIS L6421 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STROZIER, BENJAMIN REED1207 WOODCREST DR KNOXVILLE, 37918Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---SUMMERS, CARLTON LEE202 WEST PEACHTREE ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SUTHERLAND, JOE GRANT57 HALL CEMETARY CIRCLE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TINDALL, THERITHA MICHELLE6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---TUCKER, DEREK E105 MARILYN DR JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE10228 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WHILE REVOKEDPOSSESSION/USE OF STOLEN TAG---WALKER, JEREMY RYAN3416 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR---WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA6769 RIVER SPRING DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILSON, TOSHA JANE125 FRONTAGE ROAD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WINNIE, ANGELIA3230 7TH AVE #B CHATTANOOGA, 00000Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WRIGHT, JAMES EDWARD411 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 75 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGESSTORAGE OF LIQUOR FOR SALE

Here are the mug shots:

