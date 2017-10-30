Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BACKUS, FRANCIS AARON
1114 DONNELLY AVE ATLANTA, 30310
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041713
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BENITOT, JUAREZ
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOTTING, ERNEST CORY
107 SAWYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
---
BROOKS, AUSTIN DONINIQUE
6760 MOSS LAKE DR.
HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER AARON
126 KENTUCKY AVENUE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE
323 CROSS CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, KEVIN LEE
7221 TANYA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DICKERSON, BRIAN ALLEN
2112 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
ELKINS, CHAMOA E
60 PANDA LN RINGGOLD,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FITTEN, SHANA
1404 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES
2204 BAILEY AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRANT, GABRIEL THOMAS
2855 OLD BRITAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RAPE
---
HALL, JENNIFER LYNN
4313 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR - (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
HARMON, BRITTANI
1146 PIERCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
HARVEY, WILLIAM LEE
9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
---
HEBERT, WARREN LEE
7976 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSIOJN OF CONTROLLED
---
HINTON, RODNEY OMAR
4602 LAKE HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
DRIVING ON REVOKED,
OPEN CONTAINER
---
HORTON, TIARA D CHANTA
825 W 12TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
KILGORE, WENDELL A
4836 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KISER, JANET LYNNETTE
1025 LANSDELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURING M
---
LEWIS, JARED DANA
1920 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MERLO, KARLA CARRANZA
2017 WESLEY CT DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
ILLEGAL PARKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
NORRIS, AMBER MARIE
103 KEN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NORRIS, LACEY LEANN
514 W. GORDAN AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD
902 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS
4120 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
PRATER, TRAVIS LEE
59 VINITA TRAIL FILINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
PRETTYSOUNDINGFLUTE, JEANANN MARIE
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
ROBINSON, ANDRE
622 SHALLOWFORD RD APT462 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
---
ROBINSON, CORTNEY MESHAWN
2572 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NONE CHILD SUPPORT)
---
ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY
4033 CUMMINGS HWY TIFTONIA,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROSE, STEPHANIE LEIGH
183 LILY RIDGE DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANCHEZ-DIAZ, OBIDIO
317 CELIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, DOUGLAS WILEY
7596 DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SMITH, MASON WILLIAM
1056 CIDER VIEW LN FRANKLIN, 37607
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STALLINGS, CURTIS L
6421 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STROZIER, BENJAMIN REED
1207 WOODCREST DR KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
SUMMERS, CARLTON LEE
202 WEST PEACHTREE ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SUTHERLAND, JOE GRANT
57 HALL CEMETARY CIRCLE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TINDALL, THERITHA MICHELLE
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
TUCKER, DEREK E
105 MARILYN DR JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
10228 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
POSSESSION/USE OF STOLEN TAG
---
WALKER, JEREMY RYAN
3416 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
---
WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA
6769 RIVER SPRING DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILSON, TOSHA JANE
125 FRONTAGE ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WINNIE, ANGELIA
3230 7TH AVE #B CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WRIGHT, JAMES EDWARD
411 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES
STORAGE OF LIQUOR FOR SALE
Here are the mug shots:
|BACKUS, FRANCIS AARON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BENITOT, JUAREZ
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOTTING, ERNEST CORY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
|
|BROOKS, AUSTIN DONINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER AARON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DICKERSON, BRIAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|FITTEN, SHANA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRANT, GABRIEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/20/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR - (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|HINTON, RODNEY OMAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED,
- OPEN CONTAINER
|
|HORTON, TIARA D CHANTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|KISER, JANET LYNNETTE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURING M
|
|LEWIS, JARED DANA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MERLO, KARLA CARRANZA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
- ILLEGAL PARKING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|NORRIS, AMBER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/20/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NORRIS, LACEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/08/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|PRATER, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/17/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
|
|ROBINSON, CORTNEY MESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
- CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NONE CHILD SUPPORT)
|
|ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROSE, STEPHANIE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANCHEZ-DIAZ, OBIDIO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, MASON WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STALLINGS, CURTIS L
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|STROZIER, BENJAMIN REED
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|SUMMERS, CARLTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/26/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SUTHERLAND, JOE GRANT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TINDALL, THERITHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|TUCKER, DEREK E
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/30/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
- POSSESSION/USE OF STOLEN TAG
|
|WALKER, JEREMY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
|
|WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WRIGHT, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 05/20/1942
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2017
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES
- STORAGE OF LIQUOR FOR SALE
|