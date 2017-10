Monday, October 30, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 23-29:

HOLLAND LAMORO LEBRON B/M 24 OFFICER CARTER AGGRIVATED ASSAULT

JUV JUV JUV *** 16 OFFICER COKER ARREST ORDER

MCKINNEY SHAMERTA KEANTE B/F 20 OFFICER BROWN THEFT BY TAKING- F

PONDER JAMES ANTHONY W/M 51 OFFICER CAREATHERS THEFT BY TAKING- F

EIBERGER WAYNE DENNIS III 34 34 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION- F

JACKSON WENDY DELANE W/F 43 OFFICER SCARBROUGH THEFT BY SHOPLIFING- M

HUBBARD WAYNE BRYAN W/M 59 OFFICER REECE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, KNOWINGLY OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON A SUSPENDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION

JACKSON RICHARD FRANKLIN W/M 52 OFFICER COKER DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WARD CHASTITY DAUNETTE W/F 43 OFFICER COKER DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RHODES CHRISTOPHER SCOTT W/M 30 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF A SCH. IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MAYHUE JAYDA ONTAYA B/F 22 OFFICER BARRETT FAILURE TO OBEY A STOP SIGN, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

JARNIGAN JOEL RAY W/F 42 OFFICER BARRETT FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

STAPELTON COOPER ALLEN W/M 35 OFFICER WOOTEN PROVIDING FALSE NAME OR DATE OF BIRTH TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, POSSESSION OF METH

JONES DEXTER DEWAYNE B/M 30 OFFICER NORRIS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ., TEXTING AND DRIVING

KITCHEN BRIAN DWAYNE W/M 37 OFFICER MULLIS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

DAVENPORT DAVADRIAN LAVAIL B/M 34 OFFICER COPPOCK ***

SHROPSHIRE MICHAEL LEBRON B/M 30 OFFICER CLARK SPEEDING, EXPIRED REGISTRATION, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, HEAD LIGHT REQUIREMENT

DODD JOSEPH KEVIN W/M 58 OFFICER AGREDANO DUI DRUGS, SPEEDING, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

CAUSEY TAYLOR BROOKE W/F 22 OFFICER BREWER DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCDANIEL JESSE DAVID W/M 37 OFFICER CLARK POSSESSION OF A FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING THE COMMISION OF A FELONY, POSSESSION OF A SAWED OFF SHOTGUN, CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE, CRIMINAL USE OF AN ARTICLE WITH AN ALTERED ID MARK, AFFIXING/ REMOVING TAG TO CONCEAL THE IDENTITY OF THE VEHICLE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, NO INSURANCE- MOTORCYCLE, INSUFFICIENT USE OF TURN SIGNALS, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE- 3RD OFFENSE

HOOT MICHELLE LEE W/F 50 OFFICER CATHEY RETURN FROM DOCTOR

CRANE CASEY MICHELLE W/F 34 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

LANDRETH MARISSA ASHTON W/F 20 OFFICER BARRETT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

BAKER ZACHARY JAY W/M 26 OFFICER WOOTEN PROBATION VIOLATION- F

WALLIN VANCE LAMAR W/M 38 OFFICER MILLER VIOLATION OF PAROLE

SHRADER BRITTANY LACHEA W/F 28 OFFICER BALLARD POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN AN OZ, GA RESIDENT HAS 60 DAYS TO CHANGE NAME AND ADDRESS, DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPERATING AN UNSAFE VEHICLE, OBSTRUCTED VIEW

STOKER ALYSSA SHEA W/F 25 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION- F

GOSS KEVIN WAYNE W/M 46 OFFICER NORRIS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

JACOBS AMANDA MAE W/F 31 OFFICER MULLIS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

JUSTICE DOUGLAS LANCE W/M 36 OFFICER REECE OBSTRUCTION- M, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY IN ANOTHER STATE

NORWOOD IAN MICHELLE W/F 32 OFFICER REECE OBSTRUCTION- M, GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, DATE OF BIRTH TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

SKINNER LINDSEY KAYE W/F 29 OFFICER SCHRADER FAILURE TO APPEAR- M, PROBATION VIOLATION- F

WATKINS KEITH MICHAEL W/M 32 OFFICER CLARK PROBATION VIOLATION, VGCSA

WASHINGTON VARNELL BM 47 *** RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

WHITE ZACHARY GAGE WM 20 OFFICER MILLER ENTERING AUTO WARRANT

WHITFIELD JEREMIAH HARLEY WM 17 OFFICER MILLER ENTERING AUTO WARRANT

HICKS DANARA VONSHAY BF 24 OFFICER FORREST DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, HEAD LIGHT VIOLATION

FIELDING JIMMY ISSAC WM 17 OFFICER MILLER BURGLARY WARRANT

NEWBY RYAN PATRICK WM 31 OFFICER CAMPBELL CRIMINAL TRESPASS, MARIJUANA POSSESSION LESS THAN 1 OZ (MISD)

RAMSEY PERRY JAMAH BM 26 *** PROBATION VIOLATTION (MISD)

CAHOON II KENNETH EDWARD WM 41 *** PROBATION VIOLATION (F), BENCH WARRANT, VIOLATION OF TPO, AGG. STALKING

ALFORD SHANNON RUSSELL WM 41 OFFICER KELLEY SIMPLE BATTERY FVA, CHILD CRUELTY 3RD DEGREE, USE OF FIREARM/CONVICTED FEL.

BOLTON DAELYN ELIZABETH WF 21 OFFICER OWENS DUI DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

NEWBY RYAN PATRICK W/M 31 OFFICER RAMEY CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CAUSEY TAYLOR BROOKE W/F 22 OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCNABB JAMES DAVID W/M 61 OFFICER MILLER CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY

PARM RICHARD NATHAN W/M 35 OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HOLLEY JILLAN ELIZABETH W/F 19 OFFICER RAMEY FLEEING/ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE (F)

SHROPSHIRE JACOB ANTONIO B/M 30 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

BYRD TAYLOR STEVEN W/M 22 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

ELLISON KEVIN BRICE W/M 42 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

CARBAUGH RYAN TODD W/M 31 OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

PARKER KEITH FRANKLIN W/M 86 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

DAVIS CHRISTOPHER JARMAN W/M 27 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

LONG WILLIAM EARL W/M 44 OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

JUMPER BRIAN RICHARD W/M 48 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

LOGAN RICHARD ANDREW W/M 51 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

MITCHELL RYVER KANE W/M 19 OFFICER HOLLAND REMOVING TAG, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

FOWLER JAMES HAYWARD W/M 52 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

PELL JR. DALLAS ERVIN W/M 43 OFFICER GALYON FAILURE TO APPEAR (M)

DANIELS NOEL LEE B/M 24 OFFICER CARTER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, OPEN CONTAINER, NO INSURANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, DRIVING WITHOUT A TAG

POSEY KARI ALEXANDRIA W/F 24 OFFICER REECE PROBIDING FALSE NAME AND DATE OF BIRTH TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, FAILURE TO APPEAR- M, FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

ROGERS JAIEL B/M 28 WALK IN SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

SHANKLE PAW LASLEY W/M 50 OFFICER MILLER VIOLATION OF PROBATION- F

FRAZIER JOSHUA DEE W/M 33 OFFICER MILLER VIOLATION OF PROBATION- M

SIMMONS WILLIAM TROY W/M 55 OFFICER CAREATHERS VIOLATION OF PROBATION- F

ASHER COREY BRIAN W/M 27 OFFICER HOUSER POSSESSION OF METH, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, CRIMINALTRESPASS, FAILUER OF UNAUTHORIZED PERSON TO CHECK IN AT DESIGNATED LOCATION UPON ENTERING A SCHOOL

SKATES JUSTIN RAY W/M 21 OFFICER CASH EXPLOTATION OR INTIMIDATION OF AN ELDERLY PERSON, IDENTITY THEFT

JOHNSON BENJAMIN RAY W/M 22 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR- F

PERKINS JONATHAN LAMAR W/M 40 OFFICER GILLELAND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE

BOWLING BRYNN ERICKSON W/F 46 WALK IN CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT

CASTILLO JOSE JOHN JR. W/M 21 OFFICER SCHRADER DUI, SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILUR TO MAINTAIN LANE

COOLEY JARRYD QUINN W/M 27 OFFICER BLACK POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ.

CHADWICK STEPHEN ANTHONY W/M 36 OFFICER BLACK FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

STEELE CARMEN RENEE W/F 39 OFFICER WALKER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

DAVIS JAMES MICHAEL JR. W/M 40 OFFICER BLACK POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

MEEKS LARKIN RENEE W/M 29 OFFICER HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

ALLEN RYAN GARRETT W/M 18 OFFICER CLARK FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

MARTIN JEFFERY DEWAYNE B/M 27 OFFICER SCHRADER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 2ND OFFENSE

BYRD MICHAEL JACOB W/M 20 OFFICER AGREDANO POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

WOOTEN AUTUM NICOLE W/F 23 OFFICER CLARK POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

BATES ANDREA MICHELLE W/F 31 OFFICER SCHRADER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 2ND OFFENSE

DUGGAN MELINDA DIANNA W/F 46 OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

PAYNE BRIDGETT ALEXIS W/F 22 OFFICER AGREDANO POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA MORE THAN ONE OZ., POSSESSION OF SCH IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, SALE, DISTRIBUTE, OR POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS, DUI- DRUGS

BLANSIT JULIE MICHELLE W/F 36 OFFICER AGREDANO DUI- DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

SCHRIMPSHIRE JOSEPH DEFOREST B/M 48 OFFICER COPPOCK DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SUSPENDED, CANCELLED OR REVOKED REGISTRATION, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 2ND OFFENSE, OBSTRUCTION- M

CROMER CHARLOTTE ANNE W/F 34 OFFICER WEBER POSSESSION OF METH

PARKER CHEYANNE ROSE W/F 21 OFFICER STAFFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR- M, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, DRUGS OR OTHER INTOXICANTS, POSSESSION OF A SCH. IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BROADRICK DAVID LEONARD W/M 29 OFFICER STAFFORD PROBATION VIOLATION- M

BROADRICK JESSICA REBECCA W/F 27 OFFICER STAFFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

RAINES LEEA ABIGAIL W/F 19 OFFICER REECE ENTERING AUTO, PROBATION VIOLATION- M

MITCHELL EDDIE SHANE W/M 37 OFFICER BARKLEY RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

MITCHELL RYVER KANE W/M 19 OFFICER GARRISON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

WILLINGHAM MARK PATTERSON W/M 40 OFFICER ENGLAND PROBATION VIOLATION- F

NATION GWENDOLYN MARIE W/F 19 OFFICER AGREDANO ***

WARD NATHAN MICHAEL W/M 19 OFFICER AGREDANO ***

FINNEY BRUTIS HERMAN B/M 40 OFFICER ENGLAND PROBATION VIOLATION- F

SHIPMAN MATTHEW SAMUEL W/M 51 OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED- 1ST OFFENSE

KEPHART MONTANA AUSTIN W/M 17 OFFICER COPPOCK POSSESSION OFDRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA

DYER MICHAEL WAYNE W/M 41 OFFICER SCHRADER, OFFICER NORRIS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED- 1ST OFFENSE

CARROLL BENNY LEE W/M 38 OFFICER SCHRADER, OFFICER NORRIS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED-1ST OFFENSE

LINEBARGER ROBERT MICHAEL W/M 36 OFFICER SCHRADER, OFFICER 2 NORRIS FAILURE TO APPEAR- MISD, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 1ST OFFENSE, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

HATALA PAUL TRAVIS W/M 34 OFFICER NORRIS DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE- LESS SAFE

HATALA STEVEN JOSEPH W/M 39 OFFICER NORRIS DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE- LESS SAFE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

SICA-ITZZEP HENRY ANIBAL H/M 22 OFFICER SCHRADER FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

EDWARDS ROBERT LANCE W/M 38 OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE- LESS SAFE, NO TAG LIGHT

DEBERRY JEFFERY TAD W/M 27 OFFICER BLACK DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA

BROWN JAMES RICHARD W/M 57 OFFICER REYNOLDS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BROWN CARISSA MONIQUE W/F 32 OFFICER LLEWELLYN FAILURE TO YIELD, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED-1ST OFFESE, NEW RESIDENT HAS 30 DAYS TO REGISTER VEHICLE

ELLISON KAELI WAYMON W/M 26 WALK-IN BATTERY

COOK MATTHEW BASIL W/M 39 OFFICER REECE VIOLATION OF PROBATION

MCWHORTER JERIS MAELEAH W/F 38 OFFICER ELLIOTT POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, SEAT BELTS VIOLATION (ADULTS), WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER- MISDEMAENOR, OPEN COTAINER VIOLATION, TRAFFICKING I COCAINE,ILLEGAL DRUGS,MARAJUANA,OR METHAMPHETAMINE

PIERCE ZACHARY JACOB W/M 22 OFFICER TATE VGCSA-POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

SHADRICK SHANNON LASHAY W/F 19 OFFICER AGREDANO ***

MITCHELL RIYVER KANE W/M 19 OFFICER AGREDANO ***

MITCHELL DILLON LEE W/M 23 OFFICER AGREDANO ***

HENLEY CLAY WALKER W/M 23 OFFICER THOMAS ***