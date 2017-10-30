Grant Charged With Rape During Sleepover In East Ridge After Halloween Party

Monday, October 30, 2017

Police have charged 23-year-old Gabriel Thomas Grant with rape in an incident following a Halloween party.

Grant, of 2855 Old Britain Circle, Chattanooga, was arrested by East Ridge Police after the incident at some apartments on Sunday.

A woman said she went to bed with her boyfriend following the party. She said several guests stayed overnight, including Grant. He slept on a couch in the bedroom.

The woman said she awoke to find Grant touching her. She said his private area was exposed.

Police said she "was very emotionally distraught" while telling of the incident.

Grant said he climbed into bed with the woman knowing that she was asleep and was naked.

He said he touched her arm and stomach and she raised her head each time, but did not say anything.

Grant said he then proceeded to have sex with the woman. He said he was 90 percent sure that she was awake and consenting.

Police said Grant became "100 percent sure that she was awake when she jumped out of bed" after he continued the sexual contact with her.