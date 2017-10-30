 Monday, October 30, 2017 63.7°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Grant Charged With Rape During Sleepover In East Ridge After Halloween Party

Monday, October 30, 2017
Gabriel Thomas Grant
Gabriel Thomas Grant

Police have charged 23-year-old Gabriel Thomas Grant with rape in an incident following a Halloween party.

Grant, of 2855 Old Britain Circle, Chattanooga, was arrested by East Ridge Police after the incident at some apartments on Sunday. 

A woman said she went to bed with her boyfriend following the party. She said several guests stayed overnight, including Grant. He slept on a couch in the bedroom.

The woman said she awoke to find Grant touching her. She said his private area was exposed.

Police said she "was very emotionally distraught" while telling of the incident.

Grant said he climbed into bed with the woman knowing that she was asleep and was naked.

He said he touched her arm and stomach and she raised her head each time, but did not say anything.

Grant said he then proceeded to have sex with the woman. He said he was 90 percent sure that she was awake and consenting.

Police said Grant became "100 percent sure that she was awake when she jumped out of bed" after he continued the sexual contact with her. 

 

 

 



October 30, 2017

Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting At Kohl's On Oct. 27

October 30, 2017

Grant Charged With Rape During Sleepover In East Ridge After Halloween Party

October 30, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who apparently worked together to shoplift more than $100 in merchandise from a clothing store. The women took ... (click for more)

Police have charged 23-year-old Gabriel Thomas Grant with rape in an incident following a Halloween party. Grant, of 2855 Old Britain Circle, Chattanooga, was arrested by East Ridge Police ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)


Breaking News

Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting At Kohl's On Oct. 27

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who apparently worked together to shoplift more than $100 in merchandise from a clothing store. The women took the merchandise into a dressing room together and left behind only empty boxes. The incident happened Oct. 27, at the Kohl’s on Shugart Road. Just before  4 p.m. , two women ... (click for more)

Grant Charged With Rape During Sleepover In East Ridge After Halloween Party

Police have charged 23-year-old Gabriel Thomas Grant with rape in an incident following a Halloween party. Grant, of 2855 Old Britain Circle, Chattanooga, was arrested by East Ridge Police after the incident at some apartments on Sunday.  A woman said she went to bed with her boyfriend following the party. She said several guests stayed overnight, including Grant. He ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Get Camp Jordan In The Game - And Response

I'm writing to voice support for the proposed improvements to Camp Jordan. I've participated in recreational league sports there for years and have enjoyed watching the progress and evolution of the facilities. I think the city of East Ridge and the personnel who manage the park have done a fine job providing a local outlet for many sports and recreation enthusiasts, but the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: His First National Anthem

There are hundreds of examples where, in the past century, it has been quoted, “the inmates are running the asylum.” It is a term I’ve used for years and is a pretty good way to describe almost any chaotic situation when “the tail begins to wag the dog.” Members of the Houston Texans football team just provided the most sterling example of the saying’s mettle when the squad, instead ... (click for more)

Sports

Davis, Ulmo Named SoCon Players Of The Week

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team took home a pair of weekly honors from the Southern Conference today.  Senior linebacker Tae Davis is the Defensive Player of the Week, while freshman kicker Victor Ulmo is the Special Teams Player of the Week.  Davis had 14 tackles and a game-changing forced fumble in the Mocs' 23-21 road win over No. 8 Samford ... (click for more)

Georgia Bulldogs Move To No. 2 In The Nation After A 42-7 Win Over Florida

The second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs overwhelmed the Florida Gators 42-7 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday, improving to 8-0 for just the eighth time in school history.   Georgia moved up to No. 2 (highest ranking since 2008) and took two first-place votes from No. 1 Alabama In the AP college football poll.   Every team in the Top 10, except for idle ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors