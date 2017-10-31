 Tuesday, October 31, 2017 42.6°F   shallow fog   Shallow Fog

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BAXTER, ZACKERY TRISTAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BELL, CARVING LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER C
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRADEN, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/19/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRAGG, BRANDON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRIDGEMAN, FREDGINALD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRIDGES, MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • ASSAULT
CHADWICK, STEPHEN A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, AMANDA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CROWE, JESSICA AMBER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DENTON, JAMES DELON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/02/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
DERAMUS, GEORGE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIS, BRETT A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/07/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GASS, CATHEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GEARING, QUINTEZ DEON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, ALICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, CHERYL ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/03/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HAYNES, ADAM MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HEARD, MARCUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
HUDGINS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HYMA, JAMES AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
JACKSON, LOLITTA WYNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (COLLEGE PARK GEORGIA)
JOHNSON, AUTUMN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
LOFTIN, DEVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

MELSOS-LOPEZ, LUCAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MILLER, CHARLES CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
MORELAND, CONNELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $10,000)
ORR, CALVIN TERREL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OWENS, GARY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PITTS, MICHAEL GRANT
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/27/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
PRICE, JEREMY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROSSIGNOL, MICHAEL DUANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RUTLEDGE, SANTONIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY

SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
STEELE, CHARLES DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO., GA)
STOUT, HERMAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/24/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SUMMEY, KHRISTAN ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THERRIEN, WILLIAM JESSE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
VICE, GEOFFREY KYLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WADE, DEMETRIC LABRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/18/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (FTA/COMPLY ORDER PWC)
WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, TAMIKA DEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
YARBOROUGH, AARON REED
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ZANK, ANGELA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
ZIRANGUA-YACUTA, MARCOS A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



