Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAHLS, MARIA

3115 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

BELL, CARVING LEBRON

959 GATEWAY AVE APT 4029 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BRADEN, BRITTANY NICOLE

6784 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATION---COUSIN, FRED434 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUSBS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED )---COX, AMANDA PAIGE1903 RIVERWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEINDECENT EXPOSUREPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN8880 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---FUGET, VERONICA ANN7324 SHALLOWFORD RD #104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---GASS, CATHEY LYNN4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON3804 CHERWOOD LANE #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF AN AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES1202 POPULAR ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOLT, ANTHONY L111 N WEST STREET DECHERD, 37324Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, AUTUMN NICOLE1604 UNION AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MCNEESE, CANDICE BROOK18 MCGLETHON LN DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE1812 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(PROSTITUTION)---ORR, CALVIN TERREL1011 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064212Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---OWENS, GARY LEBRON3210 BROAD ST, APT 53 Chattanooga, 37408Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PRICE, JEREMY DAVID4511 PONTIAC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROBERTS, DARRYL KEVIN7620 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIMFALSE REPORT---SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---VICE, GEOFFREY KYLE318 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyINDECENT EXPOSUREPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WHITE, YOLANDRA MICHELLE1 E 11TH ST APT 317 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)---ZIRANGUA-YACUTA, MARCOS A4203 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BAXTER, ZACKERY TRISTAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BELL, CARVING LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/04/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER C

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRADEN, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/19/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRAGG, BRANDON LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRIDGEMAN, FREDGINALD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRIDGES, MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT CHADWICK, STEPHEN A

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, AMANDA PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

INDECENT EXPOSURE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA