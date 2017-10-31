Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BAXTER, ZACKERY TRISTAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BELL, CARVING LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER C
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BRADEN, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/19/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BRAGG, BRANDON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BRIDGEMAN, FREDGINALD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BRIDGES, MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- ASSAULT
|
|CHADWICK, STEPHEN A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COX, AMANDA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CROWE, JESSICA AMBER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DENTON, JAMES DELON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/02/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
|
|DERAMUS, GEORGE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELLIS, BRETT A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/07/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GASS, CATHEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GEARING, QUINTEZ DEON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARVEY, ALICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYES, CHERYL ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/03/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|HAYNES, ADAM MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HEARD, MARCUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|HUDGINS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HYMA, JAMES AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, LOLITTA WYNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (COLLEGE PARK GEORGIA)
|
|JOHNSON, AUTUMN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|LOFTIN, DEVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|MELSOS-LOPEZ, LUCAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MILLER, CHARLES CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MORELAND, CONNELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $10,000)
|
|ORR, CALVIN TERREL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, GARY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PITTS, MICHAEL GRANT
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/27/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|PITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|PRICE, JEREMY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROSSIGNOL, MICHAEL DUANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RUTLEDGE, SANTONIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|
|SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
|
|STEELE, CHARLES DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO., GA)
|
|STOUT, HERMAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/24/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|SUMMEY, KHRISTAN ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
|
|TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THERRIEN, WILLIAM JESSE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
|
|VICE, GEOFFREY KYLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WADE, DEMETRIC LABRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/18/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (FTA/COMPLY ORDER PWC)
|
|WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, TAMIKA DEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|YARBOROUGH, AARON REED
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ZANK, ANGELA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|ZIRANGUA-YACUTA, MARCOS A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|