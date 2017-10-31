51-Year-Old Worker At Shaw Facility At Dalton Dies In Plant Accident

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

A 51-year-old employee at the Shaw Plant in Dalton died Monday night in an accident at the facility.

Jesus Pimentel died while he was operating equipment at Plant 23.

Called to the scene were the Dalton Fire Department, Dalton Police and Whitfield County EMS.

The plant was temporarily shut down after the incident.

Shaw spokeswoman Susan Farris said,

There is nothing more important to Shaw than the health and safety of every associate and we are investigating this incident. The plant will be temporarily shut down during this time. Our thoughts are with the associate's family during this difficult time."