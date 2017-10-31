 Tuesday, October 31, 2017 60.3°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hereford Gets 3-Year Robbery Sentence In Set-Up At Lee Highway Motel

Brooks Charged With Pushing Woman, Firing Gun In Air, Wrecking Car Into Ditch

Derek Antonio Hereford was sentenced to three years in state prison on Tuesday for his part in a robbery in which a man said he was lured by a woman to the Airport Inn via Facebook, then two ... (click for more)

A man who was arrested earlier in the year on drug and weapon charges was arrested Saturday for pushing a woman, firing a gun in the air and then wrecking his car into a ditch. Robert Melvin ... (click for more)

Derek Antonio Hereford was sentenced to three years in state prison on Tuesday for his part in a robbery in which a man said he was lured by a woman to the Airport Inn via Facebook, then two robbers came out while he was having sex with the woman. Joshua Tyson Smith Smith earlier appeared before Judge Barry Steelman and got the same sentence.  Hereford, 30, has an ... (click for more)

A man who was arrested earlier in the year on drug and weapon charges was arrested Saturday for pushing a woman, firing a gun in the air and then wrecking his car into a ditch. Robert Melvin Brooks, 30, who gave an Atlanta address, was charged with assault, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under ... (click for more)

Opinion

Commission Needs To Step Up And Support The 2-Vote Resolution

We hope that what we have read is simply not true--that eight members of the County Commission are not even willing to discuss Commissioner Boyd's proposal to have the Commission vote twice any time it decides to raise our property taxes.  Is there any legitimate reason why anyone would not support this proposal, especially since seven of our commissioners are running for re-election ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Steal Halloween!

Our growingly-absurd Political Correctness is doing exactly what our “progressives” have hoped in pirating our laughter and ruining our human delight. Therefore, you need to know there will be a lot of your lifelong favorites missing on the porch tonight when the Trick-or-Treaters come calling. For instance, on Halloween 2017 dressing up as a clown is totally forbidden. No more ... (click for more)

Sports

Despite Fans' Ire, Jones Goes About His Business

For Butch Jones, Monday was just another day at the office. The embattled coach shrugged off calls for his firing – and worse – and questions on his status as the Vols’ head football man and if he’s talked to athletic director John Currie, who is being pressured from all sides to get Jones out of Knoxville. Sooner rather than later. Does he still have the support of Currie? ... (click for more)

Davis, Ulmo Named SoCon Players Of The Week

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team took home a pair of weekly honors from the Southern Conference today.  Senior linebacker Tae Davis is the Defensive Player of the Week, while freshman kicker Victor Ulmo is the Special Teams Player of the Week.  Davis had 14 tackles and a game-changing forced fumble in the Mocs' 23-21 road win over No. 8 Samford ... (click for more)


