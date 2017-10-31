 Tuesday, October 31, 2017 60.3°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

UTC, UTK Reject Outsourcing

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

UTC will announce to the UT board of trustees at their annual meeting on Friday in Knoxville that UTC will not participate in the outsourcing of campus facilities maintenance services with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. (JLL).

In 2015, the University of Tennessee system was invited to participate in a process to identify possible opportunities to reduce costs for the operation of all state facilities including higher education.

Upon the identification of proposed costs for services by JLL, UT President Joe DiPietro asked the leadership of each campus to review the proposals and determine what is in the best interests of the campus. Each campus will present their decision to UT System Administration and the Board of trustees at the upcoming board meeting on FridayUTC Chancellor Steven R. Angle will explain the university’s decision.

“JLL made a sincere presentation and their ongoing conversations with us were specific and thorough,” Dr. Angle reported. “Our decision is to not participate based on the higher cost of services. Our data indicates our campus operates effectively and efficiently. I want to personally thank JLL for their candor and efforts in this matter where it has related to our university.”

JLL’s business case presented to the University of Tennessee campuses earlier this year followed campus site tours and data studies by the Chicago-based commercial services company. The specific proposal for facilities management services at UTC was developed over many months.

The analysis in the Chattanooga proposal did not add up to a cost savings. JLL’s proposal was higher than UTC’s annual costs for custodial, grounds keep and maintenance services by $263,217 with their estimate of costs coming to $6,959,799. The university’s yearly budget for these services is $6,696,581.

In the business case presentation JLL submitted to UTC, the company said, “Based on our site tours, and other data provided to JLL, and available scope limitations, we have not identified cost reduction opportunities within the (UTC) main campus.”

Also, UT-Knoxville Chancellor Beverly J. Davenport decided to reject outsourcing.

She wrote:

"I write to inform you that I have decided to opt out of the proposed plan to outsource facilities management. This decision was reached after considerable analysis of proposed savings and a close examination of our current and future operations.

"I am deeply indebted to our staff, led by Senior Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Chris Cimino, who has worked diligently since 2015 to evaluate outsourcing on the Knoxville campus.

"The goal of the proposed outsourcing plan was to improve efficiencies and determine what is in the best interest of our campus. We thank the state and the UT System administration for challenging us to engage in extensive cost analyses and an evaluation of our practices, which have led to cost-saving operational changes in keeping with the outsourcing goals.

"My decision to opt out was based on the extensive analyses of the financial considerations, the complexity of the work done on our research-intensive campus, and our commitment to the East Tennessee economy and our workforce. It is for these reasons that I have decided outsourcing facilities management is not the best option for our campus.

"Since the approval of the 2011 campus master plan, we have invested heavily in our facilities and infrastructure. In fact, we have increased the space we enhance and the buildings we maintain by more than 100 acres and one and a half million square feet.

"During this historic period of growth, we have reduced operating expenses, become more efficient, avoided costs and subsequently reallocated savings to the academic mission. In fact, we rank among the lowest in the SEC in administrative and maintenance costs per square foot. Five-year projections indicate an additional $3.3 million in savings.

"I want to thank the numerous people who have spent countless hours evaluating the outsourcing option. I have had dozens of meetings, received volumes of mail, and had detailed conversations with a wide range of constituents. I value all of this input and appreciate the opportunity to make a decision based on the best interests of our campus."

Most sincerely,

Beverly J. Davenport
Chancellor



October 31, 2017

Hereford Gets 3-Year Robbery Sentence In Set-Up At Lee Highway Motel

Derek Antonio Hereford was sentenced to three years in state prison on Tuesday for his part in a robbery in which a man said he was lured by a woman to the Airport Inn via Facebook, then two robbers came out while he was having sex with the woman. Joshua Tyson Smith Smith earlier appeared before Judge Barry Steelman and got the same sentence.  Hereford, 30, has an ... (click for more)

Brooks Charged With Pushing Woman, Firing Gun In Air, Wrecking Car Into Ditch

A man who was arrested earlier in the year on drug and weapon charges was arrested Saturday for pushing a woman, firing a gun in the air and then wrecking his car into a ditch. Robert Melvin Brooks, 30, who gave an Atlanta address, was charged with assault, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under ... (click for more)

Commission Needs To Step Up And Support The 2-Vote Resolution

We hope that what we have read is simply not true--that eight members of the County Commission are not even willing to discuss Commissioner Boyd's proposal to have the Commission vote twice any time it decides to raise our property taxes.  Is there any legitimate reason why anyone would not support this proposal, especially since seven of our commissioners are running for re-election ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Steal Halloween!

Our growingly-absurd Political Correctness is doing exactly what our “progressives” have hoped in pirating our laughter and ruining our human delight. Therefore, you need to know there will be a lot of your lifelong favorites missing on the porch tonight when the Trick-or-Treaters come calling. For instance, on Halloween 2017 dressing up as a clown is totally forbidden. No more ... (click for more)

Despite Fans' Ire, Jones Goes About His Business

For Butch Jones, Monday was just another day at the office. The embattled coach shrugged off calls for his firing – and worse – and questions on his status as the Vols’ head football man and if he’s talked to athletic director John Currie, who is being pressured from all sides to get Jones out of Knoxville. Sooner rather than later. Does he still have the support of Currie? ... (click for more)

Davis, Ulmo Named SoCon Players Of The Week

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team took home a pair of weekly honors from the Southern Conference today.  Senior linebacker Tae Davis is the Defensive Player of the Week, while freshman kicker Victor Ulmo is the Special Teams Player of the Week.  Davis had 14 tackles and a game-changing forced fumble in the Mocs' 23-21 road win over No. 8 Samford ... (click for more)


