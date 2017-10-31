2 Volunteer Firefighters Injured While Battling Collegedale House Fire

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Two firefighters were injured Tuesday afternoon while battling a house fire in Collegedale.

Around 4:15 p.m., a house fire was reported at 5503 Main Street.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene, confirming heavy smoke and fire showing.

When firefighters advanced a hose line and conducted an interior attack on the fire, an explosion occurred, blowing out the front windows and throwing two firefighters into the front porch railing.

The firefighters were transported by Hamilton County EMS non-emergency to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause is under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshall’s Office and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Damages are unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported.