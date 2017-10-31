 Tuesday, October 31, 2017 50.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

2 Volunteer Firefighters Injured While Battling Collegedale House Fire

Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Two firefighters were injured Tuesday afternoon while battling a house fire in Collegedale.

Around 4:15 p.m., a house fire was reported at 5503 Main Street.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene, confirming heavy smoke and fire showing.

When firefighters advanced a hose line and conducted an interior attack on the fire, an explosion occurred, blowing out the front windows and throwing two firefighters into the front porch railing.

The firefighters were transported by Hamilton County EMS non-emergency to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause is under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshall’s Office and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Demetrice Glover Charged In Case Involving 3 Juveniles, Speeding Car

Demetrice Glover, 38, is facing charges in an incident involving three juveniles and a speeding car that police said endangered other motorists. Ms. Glover, of 1206 Sheridan Ave., was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless endangerment and filing a false police report. A male juvenile was driving the tan Honda in the incident on Sunday, police said. ... (click for more)

City Public Works Recommending Lowering Water Retention Standard For South Chickamauga Creek Basin

City Public Works officials told members of the City Council on Tuesday they are recommending lowering the water retention standards for the South Chickamauga Creek basin. Bill Payne, city engineer, acknowledged that the money from 1.6 inch water retention to one inch will put the city out of compliance with its MS4 permit. However, he said the city can compensate with some additional ... (click for more)

Opinion

Commission Needs To Step Up And Support The 2-Vote Resolution

We hope that what we have read is simply not true--that eight members of the County Commission are not even willing to discuss Commissioner Boyd's proposal to have the Commission vote twice any time it decides to raise our property taxes.  Is there any legitimate reason why anyone would not support this proposal, especially since seven of our commissioners are running for re-election ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Steal Halloween!

Our growingly-absurd Political Correctness is doing exactly what our “progressives” have hoped in pirating our laughter and ruining our human delight. Therefore, you need to know there will be a lot of your lifelong favorites missing on the porch tonight when the Trick-or-Treaters come calling. For instance, on Halloween 2017 dressing up as a clown is totally forbidden. No more ... (click for more)

Sports

Georgia Bulldogs Are No. 1 In Season’s First College Football Playoff Rankings

For the first time in school history, Georgia has opened the College Football Playoff rankings in the No. 1 spot. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff Committee put the Bulldogs at No. 1 in the rankings, just ahead of Alabama. Rounding out the top four teams in the country were Notre Dame at No. 3 and Clemson at No. 4. The Bulldogs haven’t been ranked this high since 2008 ... (click for more)

USM May Be Answer To Tennessee Shaking Four-Game Slide

After two straight road-game SEC losses at Alabama and Kentucky, Tennessee’s slumping football team tries to focus on Saturday’s homecoming contest against Southern Miss, which is struggling every bit as much as the Vols, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Vols (3-5, 0-5 SEC) have lost four in a row and five out of their last six games – an unimpressive 17-13 victory against ... (click for more)


