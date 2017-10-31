Boy, 11, Struck By Car On Dodson Avenue; Driver Flees

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car on Dodson Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. He was listed in stable condition. At 3 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a pedestrian struck at

He tried to cross the roadway in the northbound lanes of Dodson Avenue. A black four-door sedan was traveling south on Dodson Avenue and struck the victim as he crossed the road.

The black sedan fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Members of the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division are investigating the crash. If you have any information, please call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately at 423-698-2525.