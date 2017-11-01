Walmart Cashier At Signal Mountain Road Caught Stuffing Money In Boots; Petty Charged With Taking $19,000

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Police said a cashier at the Signal Mountain Walmart stole $19,000 from the store and was caught on video stuffing cash in her boots.

Tralondra Michelle Petty, 33, of 210 Hendricks Blvd., was charged with theft over $10,000.

Walmart officials said audits started showing shortages of money. They said the shortages were at times Ms. Petty was working.

She was then observed going to the cash register reserve and putting money into her boots.

Ms. Petty admitted she had been stealing from the store since the beginning of October.