Couple In 90s Heart-Broken After Yard Worker Steals Wedding Rings Worth Over $10,000

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Police said a couple in their 90s were "heart-broken" after a yard worker stole three wedding rings valued at over $10,000.

Brandon Dakota Cox, 24, of 611 Valley Bridge Road, was charged with theft over $10,000, theft and burglary.

The couple, ages 94 and 91, said they hired Cox on Oct. 13 for landscaping work at their home on N. Park Road.

They said he asked to go inside to use the bathroom and went in unattended.

Police said while he was inside he went into the couple's bedroom and opened a large jewelry box atop an armoire.

They said he took the three rings from the bottom drawer, then rearranged other rings to make it look like none were missing.