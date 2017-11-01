Man, 60, Shot At His Home On Cannon Avenue

A 60-year-old man was shot at his home on Cannon Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Calvin Harkness suffered a non-life threatening bullet wound.
At 3:15 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a person shot on the 2800 block of Cannon Ave.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim. He was treated and transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
The victim advised that an unknown suspect entered his home and shot him.
Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident. If you have any information call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.
. You can remain anonymous.