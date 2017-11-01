Man, 60, Shot At His Home On Cannon Avenue

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

A 60-year-old man was shot at his home on Cannon Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Calvin Harkness suffered a non-life threatening bullet wound.

At 3:15 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a person shot on the 2800 block of Cannon Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim. He was treated and transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

The victim advised that an unknown suspect entered his home and shot him.

