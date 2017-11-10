 Friday, November 10, 2017 61.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Firefighters Pull Woman, 83, From Burning Home On Rogers Road Thursday Afternoon; She Remains In Critical Condition

Friday, November 10, 2017
- photo by Bruce Garner

An 83-year-old woman who was pulled by firefighters from a burning home on Rogers Road on Thursday afternoon remains in critical condition.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 4005 Rogers Road. As they responded from their respective stations, they were informed by 911 Communications that someone may still be inside the structure. 

Battalion Chief Nate Middlebrooks said a large amount of smoke and flames were visible on the backside of the house when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. While some firefighters took hand-held hoselines to the back to begin extinguishing the fire, other firefighters made their way to the front door to begin their search for victims. "It didn't take long," officials said.

Firefighter Jake Case found a woman on the floor, right behind the front door. Firefighter Case pulled the woman out of the house and handed her off to other firefighters, who began administering aid, including CPR. The patient was then transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital, continuing CPR on the way. No other injuries have been reported.

As additional firefighters arrived on the scene, the firefighters eventually got the blaze under control.

An estimate on the dollar loss was not available, but the fire damage to the house was substantial, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chattanooga police also provided assistance on the scene.

Click here and here for video.

- Photo2 by Bruce Garner


November 10, 2017

3 New Lawsuits Filed In Woodmore School Bus Crash

November 10, 2017

Firefighters Pull Woman, 83, From Burning Home On Rogers Road Thursday Afternoon; She Remains In Critical Condition

November 10, 2017

Jose Carmelo Mendoza-Gonzalez, 33, Arrested In Whitfield County On Multiple Charges


The law firms of Berke Berke and Berke of Chattanooga and Murphy, Falcon and Murphy of Baltimore have filed three new lawsuits involving the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus wreck in which six ... (click for more)

An 83-year-old woman who was pulled by firefighters from a burning home on Rogers Road on Thursday afternoon remains in critical condition. Shortly after 2 p.m., Chattanooga firefighters responded ... (click for more)

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Thursday, of a sexual assault that had occurred at a residence on Wooten Drive. The victim, an adult female, advised officers that ... (click for more)


Breaking News

3 New Lawsuits Filed In Woodmore School Bus Crash

The law firms of Berke Berke and Berke of Chattanooga and Murphy, Falcon and Murphy of Baltimore have filed three new lawsuits involving the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus wreck in which six children were killed and others injured.  They were filed against Durham School Services, National Express and driver Johnthony Walker. One suit was filed by Joelyn Joubert in behalf ... (click for more)

Firefighters Pull Woman, 83, From Burning Home On Rogers Road Thursday Afternoon; She Remains In Critical Condition

An 83-year-old woman who was pulled by firefighters from a burning home on Rogers Road on Thursday afternoon remains in critical condition. Shortly after 2 p.m., Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 4005 Rogers Road. As they responded from their respective stations, they were informed by 911 Communications that someone may still be inside the structure.  ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Soldier's Funeral

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don’t tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rassler Ric Flair Claims 10,000

Now before we even start, you’ve got to declare up front: If    you believe in pro ‘rasslin’, read on brother, but you think professional wrestling is the biggest sham every perpetuated against the people of the United States, stop reading right now because nothing I may write is going to change your mind. Word comes to us that a new tell-all documentary on Ric “The ... (click for more)

Sports

Covenant Rallies Past Birmingham Southern In NCAA 1st Round

The remarkable,season will continue for the Covenant volleyball team. The Lady Scots rallied from a 2-1 match deficit to defeat Birmingham Southern 3-2 (25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament  on Thursday  afternoon at the Woodruff PE Center on the campus of Emory University. Covenant will advance to the second round ... (click for more)

Silverdale Baptist's Kaili Crawley Signs To Play Softball At Tennessee

Silverdale Baptist's Kaili Crawley has signed to play softball for the University of Tennessee Lady Vols. Crawley, a home run-swatting catcher, has been committed to the UT program since January of her freshman year when she was with Central. She led the city last year, her junior year, in batting average, home runs and RBIs. Crawley, who is a 4.0 student, plays ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors