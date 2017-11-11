Woman Raped Early Saturday Morning In North Shore Area; Man Climbs In Window

Saturday, November 11, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a rape call in the North Shore area a t 7:30 a.m. on Saturday .

Investigators were able to speak to the victim and gather suspect information as well as evidence on the scene. The victim reported she was sleeping when the assailant entered the home via forced entry through a window. The suspect fled the home in a unknown direction after the assault.

No other description is available at this time. Members of the Special Victim's Unit are actively investigating this crime. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male.No other description is available at this time. Members of the Special Victim's Unit are actively investigating this crime.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 .