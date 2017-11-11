 Saturday, November 11, 2017 58.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman Raped Early Saturday Morning In North Shore Area; Man Climbs In Window

Saturday, November 11, 2017
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a rape call in the North Shore area at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.
 
Investigators were able to speak to the victim and gather suspect information as well as evidence on the scene. The victim reported she was sleeping when the assailant entered the home via forced entry through a window. The suspect fled the home in a unknown direction after the assault.
 
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male.
No other description is available at this time. Members of the Special Victim's Unit are actively investigating this crime. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525



November 11, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 10, 2017

Dean Wins Straw Poll At Kefauver Dinner

November 10, 2017

Ooltewah High Investigates Alleged Assault On Student


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, ERIC LAVAUGHN  5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 228 CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Democratic Party held its annual Kefauver Dinner  Friday  night at the Chattanooga Convention Center.  This year’s main draw featured a straw poll between ... (click for more)

Ooltewah High School officials are investigating an alleged assault on a student by two fellow students. The Hamilton County Department of Education issued this statement after the reported ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, ERIC LAVAUGHN  5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 228 CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE  2301 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Dean Wins Straw Poll At Kefauver Dinner

The Hamilton County Democratic Party held its annual Kefauver Dinner  Friday  night at the Chattanooga Convention Center.  This year’s main draw featured a straw poll between gubernatorial candidates Karl Dean and Craig Fitzhugh. After speeches by Mayor Dean and Rep. Fitzhugh attendees voted.  The straw poll results: Karl Dean 79.5% Craig ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Soldier's Funeral

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don’t tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

The great comedian Groucho Marx has been dead for about 40 years now but I can remember as a little kid, sitting on the living room rug and watching him on “You Bet Your Life” on our black-and-white TV. He started in vaudeville with his brothers, Harpo and Chico, and his one-liners became classics. Once he dropped this gem on his audience, “If you’ve heard this story before, don’t ... (click for more)

Sports

Indiana's Gillette Wins Chickamauga Marathon

Jake Gillette had never run a race at Chickamauga Park, but he’s on a mission to run a marathon in all 50 states, so he entered the 38 th annual Chickamauga Battlefield Marathon knowing very little about the course and the history behind the race. It didn’t seem to bother the 31-year-old elementary school physical education teacher from Goshen, Indiana as he bolted from the ... (click for more)

Tyner Gets Defensive In Second-Half Comeback

Something had to give at Tyner’s Bob Evans Stadium Friday night. Watertown and Tyner met in the second round of the TSSAA’s Class 2-A playoffs and both entered with nine wins and two losses.  The Rams had won nine in a row while the Purple Tigers had prevailed in eight straight games. Make that 10 in a row for the Rams now as they took care of business in the second half, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors