Georgetown Kids, 12 And 9, Have 3 Horses, Trailer, Equipment Stolen SE Of Atlanta During Walmart Stop

Saturday, November 11, 2017

A family from near Chattanooga en route to a horse show competition had three horses stolen along with a trailer and truck, saddles and electronics.

Randy and Terri Roark, of Georgetown, said it happened at a Walmart parking lot at Locust Grove, Ga., 30 miles southeast of Atlanta.

A family friend said, "These two children were en route to competition when the family had to stop at the Walmart store.  There were two other families whose children were competitions in the rodeo traveling as a group who also stopped. 

"Their cars and trailers were vandalized, taking electronics and cell phones.  The Roark children’s trailer and truck were stolen including three highly trained, specialized horses, saddles and electronics. 

"The horse trailer had built-in sleeper, kitchen, and complete bathroom in it."

The Roark children are ages 12 and nine.

Police said the truck was traced by an IPhone app to the Georgia State campus at Duluth, but then the phone was discarded.



