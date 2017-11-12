 Monday, November 13, 2017 52.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Stolen Rodeo Horses Returned To Georgetown Kids After Theft During Walmart Stop

Sunday, November 12, 2017

Three rodeo horses that were stolen from a Chattanooga area family en route to a horse show competition have been located.

The three horses were stolen along with a trailer and truck, saddles and electronics.

A viewer of Action 2 TV in Atlanta spotted the trailer and horses and alerted authorities.

The horses were believed to be OK, but were being checked out by a vet.

Randy and Terri Roark, of Georgetown, said it happened at a Walmart parking lot at Locust Grove, Ga., 30 miles southeast of Atlanta.

A family friend said, "These two children were en route to competition when the family had to stop at the Walmart store.  There were two other families whose children were in competitions in the rodeo traveling as a group who also stopped. 

"Their cars and trailers were vandalized, taking electronics and cell phones.  The Roark children’s trailer and truck were stolen including three highly trained, specialized horses, saddles and electronics. 

"The horse trailer had a built-in sleeper, kitchen, and complete bathroom in it."

The Roark children are ages 12 and nine.

Police said the truck was traced by an IPhone app to the Georgia State campus at Duluth, but then the phone was discarded.



November 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 11, 2017

Woman Raped Early Saturday Morning In North Shore Area; Man Climbs In Window


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON  707 RIDGELAND STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALDER, DANA MICHELLE  251 R A GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a rape call in the North Shore area a t 7:30 a.m. on Saturday .   Investigators were able to speak to the victim and gather suspect information ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON  707 RIDGELAND STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS. A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO --- BACKUS, FRANCIS AARON  28 THORPE ST D BINGHAMTON, 13905  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALDER, DANA MICHELLE  251 R A GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- ALLGOOD, ROSHANNA MONIQUE  701 SUMMIT AVE APTB EAST RIDGE, 37412  ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Soldier's Funeral

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don’t tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Roy Moore’s Set-Up

One of America’s greatest sages once observed, “It’s much easier to fool a man than it is to convince him he’s been fooled.” And before Will Rogers charmed us with that one, the great Mark Twain admonished us to “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” So I reckon that’s why my doubt gauge is blinking bright red after the Washington Post published a story on Thursday ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Fires Butch Jones; Hoke Is Interim Coach

Tennessee has fired football Butch Jones just shy of finishing his fifth season in what became a calamitous 2017 season in which the Vols have failed to win any of their six Southeastern Conference games. Athletic director John Currie confirmed Jones was “asked to step down" during a meeting Sunday morning. Jones was given the chance to coach the Vols’ final two regular ... (click for more)

Transcript Of Vols AD John Currie's Q And A After Firing Butch Jones

John Currie, the Tennessee athletic director, fired football coach Butch Jones in the aftermath of Saturday’s humiliating 50-17 loss at Missouri. A short time later, Currie named Brady Hoke, who has head coaching experience, as the Vols’ interim head coach. Hoke has previous head coaching experience at Ball State, San Diego State and Michigan and will coach the Vols through ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors