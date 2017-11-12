Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALDER, DANA MICHELLE
251 R A GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ALLGOOD, ROSHANNA MONIQUE
701 SUMMIT AVE APTB EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
BAYLOR, LIA NICHELLE
4607 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BROWN, PAUL ROBERT
319 AKINS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
BUCHANAN, TAYLOR HOUSTON
140 MASTERS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA THEFT OF VEHICLE)
---
BURTON, PAUL GARLAND
2 KILLIAN AVE APT 223 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CABRARA-OROZCO, ELVIRA GARCIELA
3910 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CARTHORN, ALEX ADRAIN
113 GOODSON AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
---
CASEY, WALKER DEBOW
5017 COLTON DR SPRING HILL, 37174
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CRANMORE, KENNETH WAYNE
1266 PIKEVILLE AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37381
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRISP, JIMMY DEAN
7347 PRIVATE LANE APT 13 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL
796 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
DAVIS, CLEVON TERNAE
2709 CITICO AVE, APT A5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DELEON-PEREZ, EDGAR
,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DIEUDONNE, ANNECY
2812 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ELLISON, ROBERT FRANKLIN
5804 GRASS HOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 00000
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ERWIN, MARTIN LEE
103 BURKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374053777
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FERGUSON, MELANIE WALKER
717 MOUNT VERNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FOWLER, JOSEPH
8434 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
GARCIA, JUAN ANTONIO
SUPER 8 HOTEL CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GOODWIN, SAMANTHA KERI
132 STEPHANIE DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT
2106 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212148
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JAMES, SAMANTHA WENDY
5904 FORT SUMTER DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
JOHNSON, JOEL RODNEY
1926 SPRADLING RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY
10975 DOLLY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37308
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KAMRAN, DESTINEE JAYNALEE
330 FRAZIER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
KEARSE, PERRY LAMAR
3556 GARNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
KIERS, SKYLER
12312 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
KIDNAPPING
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
---
LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN
10319 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISEY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCCLENDON, LAWRENCE DAVID
HC 71 BOX 1213 C GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED,(FOR DUI)
---
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, RONALD RISHEA
2310 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.
A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MORGAN, MICHAEL PAUL
3560MORNING DEW CV APISON, 373022500
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
NIZNICK, JENNIFER LYNN
9916 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FO
---
PERRY, ALEXANDER JORDAN
4006 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
RICHARDSON, KENDRA ANN
4416 TRAILWOOD DRIVE COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE) UND
---
SANDERS, BARRY DEMOND
2505 SOUTH MARKET ST APT 331 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL
4806 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
---
SEXTON, WILLIAM JULIAN
PO BOX 24283 4517 ROGERS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
3412 3rd Ave Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SUMMEY, BRANDON CHASE
1107 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SUTPHIN, DONNY
215 RIDGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STALKING
---
SWAFFORD, ORNEASHA NICOLE
4913 EDINGBURG DR Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TOLES, TROY DALES
4211 ANDERSON PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 00000
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
TRACY, WHITNEY LEA
24 GRAVITT LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
VANDERGRIFF, JEREMY SHANE
7324 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
VANDYKE, DANIEL ALLEN
214 North St Ringgold, 307362105
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
VAZQUEZ, ADIN DELEON
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 707 CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WHITMIRE, CONNIE FAY
7775 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
WILEY, ADAM JOSEPH
2709 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, CHRISTA DANIELLE
801 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIS, KIMBERLYN ALEXIA JADE
1175 PINEVILLE RD APT # 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIS, MICHAEL STEVEN
4902 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ESSEX COUNTY, NJ)
---
WIMBERLY, SUSAN
6813 ANKRIDGE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
