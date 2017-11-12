 Sunday, November 12, 2017 50.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, November 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALDER, DANA MICHELLE 
251 R A GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ALLGOOD, ROSHANNA MONIQUE 
701 SUMMIT AVE APTB EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
BAYLOR, LIA NICHELLE 
4607 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BROWN, PAUL ROBERT 
319 AKINS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
BUCHANAN, TAYLOR HOUSTON 
140 MASTERS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD 
2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA THEFT OF VEHICLE)
---
BURTON, PAUL GARLAND 
2 KILLIAN AVE APT 223 TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CABRARA-OROZCO, ELVIRA GARCIELA 
3910 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CARTHORN, ALEX ADRAIN 
113 GOODSON AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
---
CASEY, WALKER DEBOW 
5017 COLTON DR SPRING HILL, 37174 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CRANMORE, KENNETH WAYNE 
1266 PIKEVILLE AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRISP, JIMMY DEAN 
7347 PRIVATE LANE APT 13 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL 
796 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
DAVIS, CLEVON TERNAE 
2709 CITICO AVE, APT A5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DELEON-PEREZ, EDGAR 

Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DIEUDONNE, ANNECY 
2812 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ELLISON, ROBERT FRANKLIN 
5804 GRASS HOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ERWIN, MARTIN LEE 
103 BURKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374053777 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FERGUSON, MELANIE WALKER 
717 MOUNT VERNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FOWLER, JOSEPH 
8434 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
GARCIA, JUAN ANTONIO 
SUPER 8 HOTEL CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GOODWIN, SAMANTHA KERI 
132 STEPHANIE DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT 
2106 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212148 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JAMES, SAMANTHA WENDY 
5904 FORT SUMTER DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
JOHNSON, JOEL RODNEY 
1926 SPRADLING RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY 
10975 DOLLY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KAMRAN, DESTINEE JAYNALEE 
330 FRAZIER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
KEARSE, PERRY LAMAR 
3556 GARNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
KIERS, SKYLER 
12312 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
KIDNAPPING
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
---
LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN 
10319 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISEY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCCLENDON, LAWRENCE DAVID 
HC 71 BOX 1213 C GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED,(FOR DUI)
---
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, RONALD RISHEA 
2310 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MORGAN, MICHAEL PAUL 
3560MORNING DEW CV APISON, 373022500 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
NIZNICK, JENNIFER LYNN 
9916 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FO
---
PERRY, ALEXANDER JORDAN 
4006 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
RICHARDSON, KENDRA ANN 
4416 TRAILWOOD DRIVE COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE) UND
---
SANDERS, BARRY DEMOND 
2505 SOUTH MARKET ST APT 331 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL 
4806 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
---
SEXTON, WILLIAM JULIAN 
PO BOX 24283 4517 ROGERS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STONE, BRIAN ALEX 
3412 3rd Ave Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SUMMEY, BRANDON CHASE 
1107 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SUTPHIN, DONNY 
215 RIDGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STALKING
---
SWAFFORD, ORNEASHA NICOLE 
4913 EDINGBURG DR Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TOLES, TROY DALES 
4211 ANDERSON PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
TRACY, WHITNEY LEA 
24 GRAVITT LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
VANDERGRIFF, JEREMY SHANE 
7324 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
VANDYKE, DANIEL ALLEN 
214 North St Ringgold, 307362105 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
VAZQUEZ, ADIN DELEON 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 707 CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WHITMIRE, CONNIE FAY 
7775 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
WILEY, ADAM JOSEPH 
2709 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, CHRISTA DANIELLE 
801 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIS, KIMBERLYN ALEXIA JADE 
1175 PINEVILLE RD APT # 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIS, MICHAEL STEVEN 
4902 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ESSEX COUNTY, NJ)
---
WIMBERLY, SUSAN 
6813 ANKRIDGE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ALDER, DANA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ALLGOOD, ROSHANNA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
BROWN, PAUL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BUCHANAN, TAYLOR HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA THEFT OF VEHICLE)
CABRARA-OROZCO, ELVIRA GARCIELA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CARTHORN, ALEX ADRAIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/09/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
CASEY, WALKER DEBOW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRANMORE, KENNETH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRISP, JIMMY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
DAVIS, CLEVON TERNAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DELEON-PEREZ, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DIEUDONNE, ANNECY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ELLISON, ROBERT FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FERGUSON, MELANIE WALKER
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOWLER, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
GARCIA, JUAN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/18/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JAMES, SAMANTHA WENDY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA


KAMRAN, DESTINEE JAYNALEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
KIERS, SKYLER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • KIDNAPPING
  • CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCLENDON, LAWRENCE DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/14/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED,(FOR DUI)
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORGAN, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
PERRY, ALEXANDER JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SANDERS, BARRY DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/10/1957
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

SEXTON, WILLIAM JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SUMMEY, BRANDON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SWAFFORD, ORNEASHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TOLES, TROY DALES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/29/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
TRACY, WHITNEY LEA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VANDYKE, DANIEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
VAZQUEZ, ADIN DELEON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILEY, ADAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, CHRISTA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIS, KIMBERLYN ALEXIA JADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIS, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/05/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ESSEX COUNTY, NJ)




November 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 11, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 10, 2017

Dean Wins Straw Poll At Kefauver Dinner


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALDER, DANA MICHELLE  251 R A GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, ERIC LAVAUGHN  5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 228 CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Democratic Party held its annual Kefauver Dinner  Friday  night at the Chattanooga Convention Center.  This year’s main draw featured a straw poll between ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALDER, DANA MICHELLE  251 R A GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- ALLGOOD, ROSHANNA MONIQUE  701 SUMMIT AVE APTB EAST RIDGE, 37412  ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, ERIC LAVAUGHN  5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 228 CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE  2301 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Soldier's Funeral

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don’t tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay

For the last couple of months I have been going up Signal Mountain several times a week to see a dear pal - B.B. Branton, a former neighbor, and a lifelong friend. I worked with him for several years at the former Chattanooga News-Free Press and as he convalesces during a bout with cancer at Alexian Brothers, I’ll take him his mail, share a story or two, and talk sports when I visit ... (click for more)

Sports

Fast-Improving Missouri Pummels Struggling Vols 50-17

(Story will be updated) Just when Tennessee ignited hopes of winning a Southeastern Conference game, Missouri stripped the Vols’ optimism in less than a minute. The Vols, with a freshman quarterback making his first start, overcame an ill-timed unsportsmanlike penalty on John Kelly and tied the game at 17-17 on a 19-yard Will McBride-to-Ethan Wolf touchdown pass. ... (click for more)

Indiana's Gillette Wins Chickamauga Marathon

Jake Gillette had never run a race at Chickamauga Park, but he’s on a mission to run a marathon in all 50 states, so he entered the 38 th annual Chickamauga Battlefield Marathon knowing very little about the course and the history behind the race. It didn’t seem to bother the 31-year-old elementary school physical education teacher from Goshen, Indiana as he bolted from the ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors