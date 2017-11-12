Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, November 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALDER, DANA MICHELLE

251 R A GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

ALLGOOD, ROSHANNA MONIQUE

701 SUMMIT AVE APTB EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

BAYLOR, LIA NICHELLE

4607 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

BROWN, PAUL ROBERT

319 AKINS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

BUCHANAN, TAYLOR HOUSTON

140 MASTERS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA THEFT OF VEHICLE)

---

BURTON, PAUL GARLAND

2 KILLIAN AVE APT 223 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CABRARA-OROZCO, ELVIRA GARCIELA

3910 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CARTHORN, ALEX ADRAIN

113 GOODSON AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

---

CASEY, WALKER DEBOW

5017 COLTON DR SPRING HILL, 37174

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CRANMORE, KENNETH WAYNE

1266 PIKEVILLE AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37381

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CRISP, JIMMY DEAN

7347 PRIVATE LANE APT 13 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL

796 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

DAVIS, CLEVON TERNAE

2709 CITICO AVE, APT A5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DELEON-PEREZ, EDGAR

,

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

DIEUDONNE, ANNECY

2812 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ELLISON, ROBERT FRANKLIN

5804 GRASS HOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 00000

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ERWIN, MARTIN LEE

103 BURKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374053777

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FERGUSON, MELANIE WALKER

717 MOUNT VERNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FOWLER, JOSEPH

8434 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

GARCIA, JUAN ANTONIO

SUPER 8 HOTEL CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GOODWIN, SAMANTHA KERI

132 STEPHANIE DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

JACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT

2106 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212148

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JAMES, SAMANTHA WENDY

5904 FORT SUMTER DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

JOHNSON, JOEL RODNEY

1926 SPRADLING RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY

10975 DOLLY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37308

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KAMRAN, DESTINEE JAYNALEE

330 FRAZIER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

KEARSE, PERRY LAMAR

3556 GARNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

KIERS, SKYLER

12312 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

KIDNAPPING

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

---

LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN

10319 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISEY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MCCLENDON, LAWRENCE DAVID

HC 71 BOX 1213 C GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED,(FOR DUI)

---

MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MOORE, RONALD RISHEA

2310 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

ALDER, DANA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ALLGOOD, ROSHANNA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) BROWN, PAUL ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BUCHANAN, TAYLOR HOUSTON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA THEFT OF VEHICLE) CABRARA-OROZCO, ELVIRA GARCIELA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CARTHORN, ALEX ADRAIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/09/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI CASEY, WALKER DEBOW

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CRANMORE, KENNETH WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CRISP, JIMMY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

