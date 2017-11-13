Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON
707 RIDGELAND STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS. A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO
---
BACKUS, FRANCIS AARON
28 THORPE ST D BINGHAMTON, 13905
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IN TRANSIT TO KNOX COUNTY
---
BALLARD, DENISE
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
BALLEW, WILLIAM CHAD
616 STALLING ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CHILEL, ERNESTO C
2201 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CHILEL, SERGIO
2823 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COE, LATONYA DENISE
405 N ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CONSTANTINO-ROCHA, EFREN
215 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
COOPER, ANGELA DEANNA
3922 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE
2258 NORTHSHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAU
---
DAVIS, MARVIN JERMANE
4320 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DELACRUZ, ANDREANA EMILY
1107 EAST 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DUPREE, ANTHONY DONNELL
1045 SHADY FORK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GAINER, TROY RONNELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK
9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
HICKMAN, JOSHUA ADAM
1105 BACK VALLEY ROAD EVANSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HINTON, JASON SCOTT
1602 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOGAN, JERED PATRICK
542 MT OLIVE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW
4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37740
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD
1613 S.
KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
---
JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
JOHNSON, THOMAS WHITT
123B VIEWMONT LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KENNEMER, CHRISTOPHER J
2708 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071139
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LANDS, JAMES EDWARD
7218 BANTHER ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN
711 MONROE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSON OF S
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEDFORD, RICHARD T
967 LINDEN HALL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
LOPEZ, ZAQUEO
1120 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW
2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCURDY, ERIC LASHAWN
2302 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVER "STOP" OR "TURN" SIGNAL VIOLATION
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCCURRY, CELESTA DAWN
340 LOCKE ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
MILLER, CHASITY NECHOLE
3535 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MOORE, CASEY J
3716 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRAG RACING
---
NASH, MELVIN RAY
4008 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON
119 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
NICHOLS, HANNAH KAYLEE
8817 WINDHAVEN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERNALIA
---
ODELL, CHRISTOPHER
7231 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ORTIZ-BARAHONA, NIEVES CAROLINA
3250 SWEET WATER ROAD APT 408 LAWRENCEVILLE, 30044
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTON, TYREE LEONARD
201 EADS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RICE, MONTREE LUNTELL
456 LUPTON DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SANDERS, CODY BRENT
5912 GETTYSBURG DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON
2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY
420 WILDCAT WAY APT 102 KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI)
---
SAYWELL, RICHARD MILTON
6634A RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SIMPSON, MELISSA A
290 DONNA LN JASPER, 373475854
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL
2104 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
STEPHENS, WADE BUCHANAN
5200 DAYTON BLVD. APT. 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SUTTLES, CHELSEA PHIANSHA
6705 BARCLAY LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SUTTON, TOCCARA RENEE
34 WOODLAWN DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VELIZ, SALOMON
125 FONDA LANE EVANSVILLE, 37322
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT O
---
WALKER, BANILLA LAKESHA
2506 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WRIGHT, LEROY
34 WOODLAWN DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
