Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, November 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON

707 RIDGELAND STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS. A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO

---

BACKUS, FRANCIS AARON

28 THORPE ST D BINGHAMTON, 13905

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

IN TRANSIT TO KNOX COUNTY

---

BALLARD, DENISE

3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONTEMT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)

---

BALLEW, WILLIAM CHAD

616 STALLING ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CHILEL, ERNESTO C

2201 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CHILEL, SERGIO

2823 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

COE, LATONYA DENISE

405 N ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CONSTANTINO-ROCHA, EFREN

215 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

COOPER, ANGELA DEANNA

3922 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

---

DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE

2258 NORTHSHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAU

---

DAVIS, MARVIN JERMANE

4320 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DELACRUZ, ANDREANA EMILY

1107 EAST 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DUPREE, ANTHONY DONNELL

1045 SHADY FORK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GAINER, TROY RONNELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK

9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)

---

HICKMAN, JOSHUA ADAM

1105 BACK VALLEY ROAD EVANSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HINTON, JASON SCOTT

1602 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOGAN, JERED PATRICK

542 MT OLIVE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW

4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37740

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD

1613 S.

KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARY---JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---JOHNSON, THOMAS WHITT123B VIEWMONT LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KENNEMER, CHRISTOPHER J2708 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071139Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LANDS, JAMES EDWARD7218 BANTHER ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN711 MONROE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSON OF STAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEDFORD, RICHARD T967 LINDEN HALL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---LOPEZ, ZAQUEO1120 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCCURDY, ERIC LASHAWN2302 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVER "STOP" OR "TURN" SIGNAL VIOLATIONSURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATIDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCCURRY, CELESTA DAWN340 LOCKE ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)---MILLER, CHASITY NECHOLE3535 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500FAILURE TO APPEAR---MOORE, CASEY J3716 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRAG RACING---NASH, MELVIN RAY4008 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---NELSON, GERALD WAYLON119 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---NICHOLS, HANNAH KAYLEE8817 WINDHAVEN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERNALIA---ODELL, CHRISTOPHER7231 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ORTIZ-BARAHONA, NIEVES CAROLINA3250 SWEET WATER ROAD APT 408 LAWRENCEVILLE, 30044Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTON, TYREE LEONARD201 EADS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---RICE, MONTREE LUNTELL456 LUPTON DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---SANDERS, CODY BRENT5912 GETTYSBURG DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY420 WILDCAT WAY APT 102 KNOXVILLE, 37918Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI)---SAYWELL, RICHARD MILTON6634A RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SIMPSON, MELISSA A290 DONNA LN JASPER, 373475854Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL2104 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---STEPHENS, WADE BUCHANAN5200 DAYTON BLVD. APT. 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SUTTLES, CHELSEA PHIANSHA6705 BARCLAY LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SUTTON, TOCCARA RENEE34 WOODLAWN DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VELIZ, SALOMON125 FONDA LANE EVANSVILLE, 37322Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT O---WALKER, BANILLA LAKESHA2506 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---WRIGHT, LEROY34 WOODLAWN DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT

