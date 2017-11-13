 Monday, November 13, 2017 52.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, November 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON 
707 RIDGELAND STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS. A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO
---
BACKUS, FRANCIS AARON 
28 THORPE ST D BINGHAMTON, 13905 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IN TRANSIT TO KNOX COUNTY
---
BALLARD, DENISE 
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
BALLEW, WILLIAM CHAD 
616 STALLING ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CHILEL, ERNESTO C 
2201 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CHILEL, SERGIO 
2823 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COE, LATONYA DENISE 
405 N ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CONSTANTINO-ROCHA, EFREN 
215 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
COOPER, ANGELA DEANNA 
3922 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE 
2258 NORTHSHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAU
---
DAVIS, MARVIN JERMANE 
4320 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DELACRUZ, ANDREANA EMILY 
1107 EAST 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DUPREE, ANTHONY DONNELL 
1045 SHADY FORK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GAINER, TROY RONNELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK 
9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
HICKMAN, JOSHUA ADAM 
1105 BACK VALLEY ROAD EVANSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HINTON, JASON SCOTT 
1602 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOGAN, JERED PATRICK 
542 MT OLIVE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW 
4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37740 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD 
1613 S.

KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
---
JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY 
3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
JOHNSON, THOMAS WHITT 
123B VIEWMONT LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KENNEMER, CHRISTOPHER J 
2708 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071139 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LANDS, JAMES EDWARD 
7218 BANTHER ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN 
711 MONROE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSON OF S
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEDFORD, RICHARD T 
967 LINDEN HALL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
LOPEZ, ZAQUEO 
1120 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW 
2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCURDY, ERIC LASHAWN 
2302 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVER "STOP" OR "TURN" SIGNAL VIOLATION
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCCURRY, CELESTA DAWN 
340 LOCKE ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
MILLER, CHASITY NECHOLE 
3535 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MOORE, CASEY J 
3716 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRAG RACING
---
NASH, MELVIN RAY 
4008 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON 
119 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
NICHOLS, HANNAH KAYLEE 
8817 WINDHAVEN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERNALIA
---
ODELL, CHRISTOPHER 
7231 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ORTIZ-BARAHONA, NIEVES CAROLINA 
3250 SWEET WATER ROAD APT 408 LAWRENCEVILLE, 30044 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTON, TYREE LEONARD 
201 EADS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RICE, MONTREE LUNTELL 
456 LUPTON DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SANDERS, CODY BRENT 
5912 GETTYSBURG DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON 
2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY 
420 WILDCAT WAY APT 102 KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI)
---
SAYWELL, RICHARD MILTON 
6634A RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SIMPSON, MELISSA A 
290 DONNA LN JASPER, 373475854 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL 
2104 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
STEPHENS, WADE BUCHANAN 
5200 DAYTON BLVD. APT. 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SUTTLES, CHELSEA PHIANSHA 
6705 BARCLAY LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SUTTON, TOCCARA RENEE 
34 WOODLAWN DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VELIZ, SALOMON 
125 FONDA LANE EVANSVILLE, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT O
---
WALKER, BANILLA LAKESHA 
2506 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WRIGHT, LEROY 
34 WOODLAWN DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS. A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO
BALLARD, DENISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • CONTEMT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
BALLEW, WILLIAM CHAD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CHILEL, ERNESTO C
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILEL, SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONSTANTINO-ROCHA, EFREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
COOPER, ANGELA DEANNA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAU
DELACRUZ, ANDREANA EMILY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DUPREE, ANTHONY DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/14/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
HINTON, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOGAN, JERED PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
JOHNSON, THOMAS WHITT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LANDS, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSON OF S
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEDFORD, RICHARD T
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LOPEZ, ZAQUEO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCURDY, ERIC LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVER "STOP" OR "TURN" SIGNAL VIOLATION
  • SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCCURRY, CELESTA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
MILLER, CHASITY NECHOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, CASEY J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRAG RACING
NASH, MELVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) (OCCU
NICHOLS, HANNAH KAYLEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPHERNALIA
ODELL, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/19/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
  • FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ORTIZ-BARAHONA, NIEVES CAROLINA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PATTON, TYREE LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RICE, MONTREE LUNTELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

SANDERS, CODY BRENT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/21/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI)
SIMPSON, MELISSA A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
STEPHENS, WADE BUCHANAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SUTTON, TOCCARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VELIZ, SALOMON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT O
WALKER, BANILLA LAKESHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WRIGHT, LEROY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/30/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT



November 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 11, 2017

Woman Raped Early Saturday Morning In North Shore Area; Man Climbs In Window


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON  707 RIDGELAND STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALDER, DANA MICHELLE  251 R A GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a rape call in the North Shore area a t 7:30 a.m. on Saturday .   Investigators were able to speak to the victim and gather suspect information ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON  707 RIDGELAND STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS. A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO --- BACKUS, FRANCIS AARON  28 THORPE ST D BINGHAMTON, 13905  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALDER, DANA MICHELLE  251 R A GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- ALLGOOD, ROSHANNA MONIQUE  701 SUMMIT AVE APTB EAST RIDGE, 37412  ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Soldier's Funeral

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don’t tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Roy Moore’s Set-Up

One of America’s greatest sages once observed, “It’s much easier to fool a man than it is to convince him he’s been fooled.” And before Will Rogers charmed us with that one, the great Mark Twain admonished us to “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” So I reckon that’s why my doubt gauge is blinking bright red after the Washington Post published a story on Thursday ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Fires Butch Jones; Hoke Is Interim Coach

Tennessee has fired football Butch Jones just shy of finishing his fifth season in what became a calamitous 2017 season in which the Vols have failed to win any of their six Southeastern Conference games. Athletic director John Currie confirmed Jones was “asked to step down" during a meeting Sunday morning. Jones was given the chance to coach the Vols’ final two regular ... (click for more)

Transcript Of Vols AD John Currie's Q And A After Firing Butch Jones

John Currie, the Tennessee athletic director, fired football coach Butch Jones in the aftermath of Saturday’s humiliating 50-17 loss at Missouri. A short time later, Currie named Brady Hoke, who has head coaching experience, as the Vols’ interim head coach. Hoke has previous head coaching experience at Ball State, San Diego State and Michigan and will coach the Vols through ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors