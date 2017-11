Monday, November 13, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 6-12:

DANIEL KALEY HOPE W/F 23 OFFICER BARRETT RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILRE TO USE TURN SIGNAL, IMPROPER USE OF CENTRAL TURN LANE, IMPROPER PASSING

GREEN GEORGE LAMAR W/M 45 COURT HOLD FOR COURT

GROSS DANIEL MASSEY W/M 37 OFFICER MILLER OBSTRUCTION- M, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, HOLD FOR COURT

DUNN TYLER RAYMOND W/M 23 DCS BRUMLOW PROBATION VIOLATION- F

JENKINS JUSTIN SHANE W/M 23 OFFICER COKER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

COOLEY LADONYA SHAY W/F 19 OFFICER COKER PERMITTING UNLICENSED DRIVER TO DRIVE

GORDON ALDARIUS JEREMIAH B/M 21 COURT THEFT BY TAKING- M

DESALVO PATRICIA LYNN W/F 43 COURT HOLD FOR COURT

BEATRICE ANDREW JAMES W/M 23 COURT HOLD FOR COURT

REIFINGER BRANDON JOSEPH W/M 27 OFFICER WHITTFIELD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, TAILIGHT REQUIRMETN

HARRIS CHARLIE JUSTIN W/M 32 OFFICER NORRIS NO REGISTRATION, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, BALD TIRES

HOGUE AUSTIN CHANDLER W/M 18 WALK IN SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, HINDERING A 911 PHONE CALL

LEWIS MICHAEL SHAY W/M 44 OFFICER DYE CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BLACK DAVID MICHAEL W/M 59 COURT ORDER HOLD FOR COURT

SHELTON DENESHIA ROCHELL B/F 23 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- F

CRANFIELD SHAWN PHILLIP W/M 37 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- F

SEAY JONATHAN EDWARD W/M 35 OFFICER GILLELAND POSSESSION OF A SCH I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCH I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

HOPPER JARMIN JAY W/M 49 OFFICER WOOTEN DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

GADDIS KAREN LOUISE W/F 52 DCS MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METH

SHIRLEY DANY WAYNE W/M 31 OFFICER BROWN ***

DEMPSEY JUSTIS MICHAEL W/M 18 OFFICER REECE BATTERY, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN IN THE 1ST DEGREE

JONES KIEON DAREECE B/M 22 OFFICER REECE BATTERY, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN IN THE 1ST DEGREE

MARSH JOHNAVIOUS ROHSD B/M 21 OFFICER JEWELL RETURN FROM GA REGIONAL

BROWN LEONARD EUGENE W/M 49 OFFICER NORRIS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

MILLER RENEA KATHERINE W/F 34 OFFICER SCHRADER AFFRAY

FIELDING JIMMY ISAAC W/M 17 OFFICER SCHRADER AFFRAY

ADKINS RYAN NICHOLAS W/M 17 OFFICER SCHRADER AFFRAY

TUCKER MICHAEL LYDELL B/M 41 OFFICER MULLIS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, EXPIRED TAG, HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY

PRICE STEPHANIE LOUISE W/F 35 OFFICER AGREDANO LOITERING AND PROWLING

NEWSOM COLBY HEATH W/M 31 OFFICER AGREDANO LOITERING AND PROWLING

MAGIN CHRISTOPHER SHANE W/M 40 OFFICER CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

WELLBORN KEVIN ASHLEY W/M 56 OFFICER CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR (M)

MEDLEY HERMAN STEVEN W/M 48 *** FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

PROCTOR BRIAN RAY W/M 31 OFFICER MILLER OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER (M)

BURTON DUSTIN DEWAYNE W/M 33 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

REECE MICHAEL SHANE W/M 47 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION (F), POSSESSION OF METH

MILLSAP PATTI LYNN W/F 59 OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY

LATHEM APRIL LYNN W/F 33 OFFICER MAYNOR CONTEMPT OF COURT CIVIL

TALLENT WILLIAM EUGENE W/M 46 *** PROBATION VIOLATION (M), FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

PARM JESSICA MARIE W/F 40 OFFICER MATHIS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (M), THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (M)

BROWN RODNEY WILLIAM W/M 56 OFFICER HULSEY EXPIRED LICENSES PLATE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JACKSON DEVON MICHELLE B/F 39 DOC PAROLE VIOLATION

ALLRED DANIELLE LEIGH W/F 29 OFFICER MAYNOR COURT

MCBRYAR MICHAEL ADAM W/M 32 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING (F)

YORK BRANDON THOMAS W/M 34 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

JACKSON STARLETTE ADRIANN B/F 33 OFFICER BURGESS SIMPLE BATTERY

FAULKNER HANNAH MARIE W/F 21 OFFICER MAYNOR HOLD FOR COURT

BRYANT NOAH LEE W/M 36 OFFICER PERKINS PROBATION VIOLATION (M)

STILES JENNIFER MARIE W/F 43 OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

BARKER JEREMY LEE W/M 39 OFFICER GALYON PROBATION VIOLATION (M)

TICE IAN MICHAEL W/M 37 OFFICER EVANS SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

FORD KENNETH STEVEN W/M 22 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION (M), FAILURE TO APPEAR (M)

PARKS ROBERT EARL W/M 37 OFFICER EVANS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

WALLS NATALIE AUDRA W/F 42 REYNOLDS SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, RECKLESS CONDUCT

BREWINGTON MARK ALLEN W/M 27 OFFICER LLEWELLYN PAROLE VIOLATION, POSSESSION OF A SCH II CONTROLLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCH. I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, PROVIDING FALSE NAME, DATE OF BIRTH, OR ADDRESS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

NELSON JONATHAN PAUL W/M 31 OFFICER STAFFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

CHAMBERS JACOB TYLER W/M 38 OFFICER ELLIOT POSSESSION OF A SCH IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FAILURE TO APPEAR- F

PAZ CARLOS HUMBERTO H/M 66 OFFICER ELLIOT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCGRATH HAHNA MICHAELA W/F 24 OFFICER ELLIOT OBSTRUCTION- M

BARNES TAMMY RENEE W/M 30 OFFICER MAYNOR FAILURE TO APPEAR- F

LEES ANTHONY DEWAYNE W/M 30 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

WESTBROOKS TRAVIS WAYNE W/M 46 OFFICER MILLER BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE, THEFT BY TAKING- M, FAILUER TO APPEAR- M

SANDERS JASON VAN W/M 34 OFFICER GRIFFIN PROVIDING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR DATE OF BIRTH TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, POSSESSION OF METH, DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, WEATING A HEADSET THAT IMPAIRS THE DRIVERS ABILITY TO OPERATE A MOTOR VEHICLE

BIRD Alexander CHRISTIAN W/M 20 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

YATES ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 20 OFFICER LLEWELLYN FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

FRADY Danny WAYNE w/m 41 OFFICER WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

GREEN JEFFERY LORNE W/M 51 OFFICER NORRIS OBSTRUCTION- M

WHEELER JOSEPH LARRY W/M 53 OFFICER NORRIS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUPSENDED OR RECOKED, STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TUCKER ANTHONY DUANE W/M 40 OFFICER GIDEON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE

ADKINS RYAN NICHOLAS W/M 17 OFFICER SCHRADER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ, PERMITTING AN UNLICENSED DRIVER TO DRIVE

JUV JUV JUV B/M 15 OFFICER SCHRADER DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ

OSBURN JOSHUA LARRY W/M 31 OFFICER BARRETT POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ

NAIL JOHN THOMAS WM/ 27 OFFICER BARRETT PROBATION VIOLATION- M

VOWELL REBECCA LOREN W/F 33 OFFICER STAFFORD BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE

INGRAM JAMES EUGENE W/M 36 OFFICER STAFFORD BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE

ROGERS ALBERT JOSEPH W/M 51 OFFICER REYNOLDS DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED 4TH OFFENSE, NO INSURANCE

PENCE MARI RUTH W/F 56 OFFICER WOOTEN HOLD FOR WHITFIELD COUNTY

HODGE ROBERT GRADY W/M 37 OFFICER ELLIOT FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

GRULO DEBRA MAE NICOLE W/F 35 OFFICER GUTHRIE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ

CRAGLE ZACHARY RYAN W/M 26 OFFICER WOOTEN GIVING FALSE NAME, DOB, ADDRESS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

BALL MICHAEL LEE W/M 47 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

INGLE MICHAEL RAY W/M 46 OFFICER WOOTEN GIVING FALSE NAME, DOB, ADDRESS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

BRAY TIARA NICOLE B/F 22 OFFICER SCHRADER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

GONZALES KEVIN NMN H/M 17 OFFICER WALKER DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

STURDIVANT JOHN GARY W/M 43 OFFICER AGREDANO POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ., POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE

ELKINS CHAMOA ELIZABETH W/F 19 OFFICER AGREDANO POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

WHITTEMORE HEATHER SHAWNTA W/F 29 OFFICER AGREDANO POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HOWARD JESSICA LEANN W/F 24 OFFICER BREWER SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE

MILLER EDWARD DESHAWN B/M 34 OFFICER SCHRADER DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, SPEEDING

HICKERSON DAMEN MICHAEL W/M 18 OFFICER LANG FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

FIELDING JERRY BRIAN W/M 27 WALK IN SENTENCED TO PDC

NICHOLS MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 25 OFFICER ELLIOT NO SEAT BELT, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ

BOYD JESSICA ANNE W/F 35 OFFICER SCARBROUGH BATTERY- FVA

CARLTON CASEY WAYNE W/M 30 OFFICER TATE FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

OVERBY CARI RENEE W/F 28 OFFICER MOORE FAILURE TO APPEAR- M