Juror For Pilot Trial Does Not Show Up For Court; Flies Off On Pre-Paid Trip

Monday, November 13, 2017

A juror in the Chattanooga trial of four former Pilot Flying J employees facing fraud charges did not show up for court on Monday morning as the trial was to resume. A court administrator said she was advised that she had a pre-paid trip and had flown off until a planned Nov. 27 return.

During jury selection, the woman notified attorneys that she had paid for some trips and would lose the money if she did not go. However, Judge Curtis Collier said this week was not one that she listed as a planned trip.

Judge Collier said that generally, when both sides decide to keep a juror, he does not later excuse the juror without the approval of the lawyers on both sides. All defense attorneys said the juror should not be excused, but that the case proceed on a delayed schedule. Prosecutor Trey Hamilton urged the judge to use one of the alternates and keep the case going. 

After a two-hour morning delay for the government to brief the court on legal opinions, Judge Collier ruled that the woman should go off the case.

He said if her schedule had been followed, and considering that he has a commitment for part of the first week of December, that court would only be able to be held for another day and a half in November and day and a half in December.

Testimony was to resume in the afternoon.

Four alternates were chosen for the case, which may last six weeks or more.



County School Official Says Immediate Steps Were Taken After Reported Bullying Incident At Ooltewah High

A county school official said immediate action was taken after an alleged bullying incident at Ooltewah High. A student said he was harassed by two other students. Janelle Malone-Drake, community engagement specialist, said, "It was reported that a student was assaulted at Ooltewah High School  on Thursday . The incident was reported to a teacher and the administration ... (click for more)

Moore Charged For Drag Racing 88 MPH On Lee Highway

A Chattanooga man was arrested for drag racing on Lee Highway, going at speeds up to 88 mph in a posted 40 mph zone. Casey J. Moore, 23, of 3716 Mark Twain Circle, was charged with reckless driving, drag racing, speeding, DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant. In the incident on Sunday, an officer noted two vehicles that appeared to be ... (click for more)

The Soldier's Funeral

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don’t tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Roy Moore’s Set-Up

One of America’s greatest sages once observed, “It’s much easier to fool a man than it is to convince him he’s been fooled.” And before Will Rogers charmed us with that one, the great Mark Twain admonished us to “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” So I reckon that’s why my doubt gauge is blinking bright red after the Washington Post published a story on Thursday ... (click for more)

Early Objective For Hoke Is To Hold Recruiting Class Together

If anyone was wondering, Brady Hoke, Tennessee’s interim coach for the next two weeks, is approaching a tough situation with a no nonsense attitude about whether the Vols can prevent wholesale losses of committed high school prospects. “It’s always a concern and we’re going to work our tails,” Hoke said Monday during his first press conference one day after ex-coach Butch Jones’ ... (click for more)

Transcript Of Vols AD John Currie's Q And A After Firing Butch Jones

John Currie, the Tennessee athletic director, fired football coach Butch Jones in the aftermath of Saturday’s humiliating 50-17 loss at Missouri. A short time later, Currie named Brady Hoke, who has head coaching experience, as the Vols’ interim head coach. Hoke has previous head coaching experience at Ball State, San Diego State and Michigan and will coach the Vols through ... (click for more)


