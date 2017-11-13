Juror For Pilot Trial Does Not Show Up For Court; Flies Off On Pre-Paid Trip

Monday, November 13, 2017

A juror in the Chattanooga trial of four former Pilot Flying J employees facing fraud charges did not show up for court on Monday morning as the trial was to resume. A court administrator said she was advised that she had a pre-paid trip and had flown off until a planned Nov. 27 return.

During jury selection, the woman notified attorneys that she had paid for some trips and would lose the money if she did not go. However, Judge Curtis Collier said this week was not one that she listed as a planned trip.

Judge Collier said that generally, when both sides decide to keep a juror, he does not later excuse the juror without the approval of the lawyers on both sides. All defense attorneys said the juror should not be excused, but that the case proceed on a delayed schedule. Prosecutor Trey Hamilton urged the judge to use one of the alternates and keep the case going.

After a two-hour morning delay for the government to brief the court on legal opinions, Judge Collier ruled that the woman should go off the case.

He said if her schedule had been followed, and considering that he has a commitment for part of the first week of December, that court would only be able to be held for another day and a half in November and day and a half in December.

Testimony was to resume in the afternoon.

Four alternates were chosen for the case, which may last six weeks or more.