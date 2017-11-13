Moore Charged For Drag Racing 88 MPH On Lee Highway

Monday, November 13, 2017

A Chattanooga man was arrested for drag racing on Lee Highway, going at speeds up to 88 mph in a posted 40 mph zone.

Casey J. Moore, 23, of 3716 Mark Twain Circle, was charged with reckless driving, drag racing, speeding, DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant.

In the incident on Sunday, an officer noted two vehicles that appeared to be racing in the 6100 block of Lee Highway.

He initiated a traffic stop and was able to halt Moore in a silver Dodge Charger.

The officer said he could smell the odor of an intoxicant on him and he did poorly on some field tests.

He said Moore told him he had three shots of tequila prior to getting in his vehicle.

He said he did not know the person in the other speeding car.

A loaded Smith & Wesson handgun was found in his car under the seat. It had 15 rounds of ammo with it.