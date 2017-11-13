JoAnne Favors Not Seeking Reelection As State Representative In District 28

Monday, November 13, 2017

JoAnne Favors announced that she will not seek reelection as state representative.

She said, "After much meditation and conversations with family and close friends, I have decided to not seek reelection in 2018 for State Representative in the 28th Legislative District. My sincere gratitude is extended to the thousands of voters who elected me to serve seven very productive terms in the Tennessee General Assembly.

"It has been a distinct honor to serve my constituents and the citizens in Tennessee. I have made every effort to work for the good of the people. Now it is time to take a different path which will allow me to devote more time to my five generations of family members, including my 94 year old mother, my church members and my many friends. I also anticipate having time to complete some writings that are works in progress.



"I was elected in 2004 and currently serve as House Democratic Whip and Vice-Chair of the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators and was appointed by Speaker Beth Harwell to serve on the Opioid Task Force. My current committee assignments include the Health Committee, Health Sub-Committee and the Business and Utilities Committee. Previous committee assignments include chair of the Health Occupations Committee, Banking and Insurance Committee, Family and Children’s Services Committee and Commerce Committee.



"I will continue to be a strong advocate for child restraints on school buses, accessible and affordable health care, public education, and economic opportunities for vulnerable populations. May God continue to bless us all in this great city, state and nation."