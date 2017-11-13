 Monday, November 13, 2017 45.5°F   clear   Clear

2 Juveniles Charged In String Of Hixson Burglaries

Monday, November 13, 2017
Two juveniles were arrested Monday in connection with a string of Hixson burglaries.
 
Earlier this morning, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of burglaries from residents who live in the vicinity of the Sedman Hills and High Ridge neighborhoods in north Hixson.
  

The victims reported the burglaries took place during the early morning hours while they were asleep in their homes.  One of the victims reported he awoke to find an intruder in his home. When the home owner confronted the individual, he fled from the residence. The home owner was able to provide deputies with a detailed description of the individual he encountered.  

HCSO patrol deputies, supported by the HCSO K9 Division, were soon able to track the suspect, a juvenile, to a residence in the neighborhood.  During the course of the investigation into the burglaries, deputies were able to identify a second juvenile accomplice from a previous burglary and solve a total of five aggravated burglaries of occupied residences and one theft from a motor vehicle. 
 
Deputies were also able to recover numerous items of stolen property, including three firearms.  Both juveniles have been taken into custody and will be charged with the offenses. 


Watt, Dave Arrested In Robbery On Cranbrook Drive

Longtime Prosecutor Rodney Strong Leaves DA's Office

Opinion

The Soldier's Funeral

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don’t tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Roy Moore’s Set-Up

One of America’s greatest sages once observed, “It’s much easier to fool a man than it is to convince him he’s been fooled.” And before Will Rogers charmed us with that one, the great Mark Twain admonished us to “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” So I reckon that’s why my doubt gauge is blinking bright red after the Washington Post published a story on Thursday ... (click for more)

Sports

Early Objective For Hoke Is To Hold Recruiting Class Together

If anyone was wondering, Brady Hoke, Tennessee’s interim coach for the next two weeks, is approaching a tough situation with a no nonsense attitude about whether the Vols can prevent wholesale losses of committed high school prospects. “It’s always a concern and we’re going to work our tails,” Hoke said Monday during his first press conference one day after ex-coach Butch Jones’ ... (click for more)

Atlanta Braves Select Alex Anthopoulos As New General Manager,

Two years after rejecting a lucrative five-year contract extension that would have enabled him to continue his successful tenure as the Blue Jays' general manager, Alex Anthopoulos has accepted the challenge of guiding the Braves past recent problems and toward what could be a very bright future. Anthopoulos was introduced as the Braves' executive vice president and general manager ... (click for more)


