2 Juveniles Charged In String Of Hixson Burglaries

Monday, November 13, 2017

Two juveniles were arrested Monday in connection with a string of Hixson burglaries.

Earlier this morning, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of burglaries from residents who live in the vicinity of the Sedman Hills and High Ridge neighborhoods in north Hixson.





The victims reported the burglaries took place during the early morning hours while they were asleep in their homes. One of the victims reported he awoke to find an intruder in his home. When the home owner confronted the individual, he fled from the residence. The home owner was able to provide deputies with a detailed description of the individual he encountered.





HCSO patrol deputies, supported by the HCSO K9 Division, were soon able to track the suspect, a juvenile, to a residence in the neighborhood. During the course of the investigation into the burglaries, deputies were able to identify a second juvenile accomplice from a previous burglary and solve a total of five aggravated burglaries of occupied residences and one theft from a motor vehicle.