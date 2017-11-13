Longtime Prosecutor Rodney Strong Leaves DA's Office

Monday, November 13, 2017

A longtime prosecutor has left the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office.

Melydia Clewell, spokesperson, said Rodney Strong submitted his resignation on Friday.

Mr. Strong ran in 2006 for Criminal Court judge after the retirement of Doug Meyer. The post was won by another prosecutor in the office - Barry Steelman.

Mr. Strong earlier was one of five candidates for the appointment to the vacant Criminal Court judge Division III seat. He was not one of those recommended by the Judicial Selection Commission for replacing Judge Steve Bevil.