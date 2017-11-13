Watt, Dave Arrested In Robbery On Cranbrook Drive

Monday, November 13, 2017

Police have arrested Kenneth Samuel Watt and Dominique Dave in connection with a robbery at a residence on Cranbrook Drive last Tuesday.

Watt and Dave, who are both 20 and reside in apartments at 7604 Standifer Gap Road, are charged with aggravated robbery.

Dante Little and Kobe Lounds said they were inside a shed smoking marijuana while on a break from their jobs at Walmart. They said three black males armed with handguns stormed into the shed.

They demanded that both men empty their pockets and also turn over their drugs. They said they were struck with the guns while they were emptying their pockets.

Little told police he does sell marijuana, and that is what the robbers were looking for.

The robbers also began to unplus a TV, XBox One, XBox 360 and a PS4 that were also in the shed.

Police were told that one of the robbers grabbed Little's arm and led him out of the shed. He was told he was going to be shot, and he was hit by the pistol while they were walking.

Little took the robber into his home and in the bedroom where he kept his marijuana. He handed over about $150 worth of marijuana.

The robbers left with the items in the shed, $110 cash, the marijuana and an IPad belonging to Lounds.

Neighbors said they saw the suspects carrying a TV and other items and loading it into a black older Dodge Durango.

Lounds was able to pick Watt out of a photo lineup. He said he recognized him because he had been at a party with him earlier this year.

Little identified Dave, saying he was the one who was whipping people with the gun.

Police found items taken in the robbery, including the TV and XBox One, at the home of Watt's mother. Also located was marijuana taken during the robbery.