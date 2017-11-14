Corker, Coons Bill To Improve Accountability And Effectiveness Of US Role In International Organizations Passes Committee

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday approved bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Senators Bob Corker and Chris Coons (D-De.), both members of the committee, to review and improve the accountability and effectiveness of U.S. participation in international organizations. The Multilateral Aid Review Act of 2017 (S.1928) would establish an interagency task force with peer review to conduct regular evaluations of how well multilateral institutions carry out their missions and how they serve American interests and taxpayers. Cosponsors of the legislation include Senators Todd Young (R-In.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Michael Bennet (D-Co.), Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), and Bob Casey (D-Pa.).

“American taxpayers deserve to know how our involvement in these organizations benefits this country,” said Senator Corker. “Establishing a rigorous, thoughtful review process will give us a better way to evaluate the performance of these institutions. From there, we can make more informed decisions about how to prioritize scarce resources and demand better outcomes. I thank our cosponsors and the committee for supporting this good governance initiative that we believe can protect taxpayer dollars and be a useful tool for advancing U.S. interests abroad more effectively.”

“It is in our nation’s best interest to provide transparency and to maximize the impact of what we spend overseas,” said Senator Coons. “Multilateral organizations are at the forefront of the fight to alleviate global poverty. Congress owes it to the American people to review how U.S. tax payer dollars are being spent and to make sure it’s done efficiently and effectively. I'm pleased that our bill passed the committee, and I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate and House until it becomes law.”

Full text of the bill as approved by the committee is available here, and a one page summary is available here.