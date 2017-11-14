Corker, Coons Bill To Improve Accountability And Effectiveness Of US Role In International Organizations Passes Committee

 Tuesday, November 14, 2017 57.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday approved bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Senators Bob Corker and Chris Coons (D-De.), both members of the committee, to review and improve the accountability and effectiveness of U.S. participation in international organizations. The Multilateral Aid Review Act of 2017 (S.1928) would establish an interagency task force with peer review to conduct regular evaluations of how well multilateral institutions carry out their missions and how they serve American interests and taxpayers.

Cosponsors of the legislation include Senators Todd Young (R-In.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Michael Bennet (D-Co.), Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), and Bob Casey (D-Pa.).

 

“American taxpayers deserve to know how our involvement in these organizations benefits this country,” said Senator Corker. “Establishing a rigorous, thoughtful review process will give us a better way to evaluate the performance of these institutions. From there, we can make more informed decisions about how to prioritize scarce resources and demand better outcomes. I thank our cosponsors and the committee for supporting this good governance initiative that we believe can protect taxpayer dollars and be a useful tool for advancing U.S. interests abroad more effectively.”

 

“It is in our nation’s best interest to provide transparency and to maximize the impact of what we spend overseas,” said Senator Coons. “Multilateral organizations are at the forefront of the fight to alleviate global poverty. Congress owes it to the American people to review how U.S. tax payer dollars are being spent and to make sure it’s done efficiently and effectively.  I'm pleased that our bill passed the committee, and I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate and House until it becomes law.”

 

Full text of the bill as approved by the committee is available here, and a one page summary is available here.

 



Senator Bob Corker made the following statement at a hearing    on the executive’s authority to use nuclear weapons and the process for executing that authority. The hearing ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker made the following statement at a hearing    on the executive’s authority to use nuclear weapons and the process for executing that authority. The hearing follows an  Oct. 30,  hearing with Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis on authorizations for the use of military force. According to the Congressional Research Service, the last time ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don’t tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at ... (click for more)

I knew I was going to get a lot of reaction to my Monday article about Roy Moore, the Alabama candidate for Senate, but I’m standing firm on an American cornerstone. Any person in the United States can be accused of anything but every person who is alleged to have committed a wrong is heavily protected by one fundamental belief – You are innocent until proven guilty. Roy Moore ... (click for more)

If anyone was wondering, Brady Hoke, Tennessee’s interim coach for the next two weeks, is approaching a tough situation with a no nonsense attitude about whether the Vols can prevent wholesale losses of committed high school prospects. “It’s always a concern and we’re going to work our tails,” Hoke said Monday during his first press conference one day after ex-coach Butch Jones’ ... (click for more)

Two years after rejecting a lucrative five-year contract extension that would have enabled him to continue his successful tenure as the Blue Jays' general manager, Alex Anthopoulos has accepted the challenge of guiding the Braves past recent problems and toward what could be a very bright future. Anthopoulos was introduced as the Braves' executive vice president and general manager ... (click for more)


