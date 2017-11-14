Haslam Appoints Brooklynn Townsend Special Judge In Polk County

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Governor Bill Haslam on Tuesday appointed Brooklynn M. Townsend as special judge for the General Sessions Court of Polk County.

Ms. Townsend’s appointment fills a temporary vacancy due to the disability of Judge Billy D. Baliles.



“I appreciate Brooklynn Townsend’s willingness to serve in this capacity,” Governor Haslam said. “This will help serve the citizens in Polk County, and we wish Judge Baliles the very best in his recovery.”



Since 2007, Ms. Townsend, 37, has been an assistant district attorney general for the 10th Judicial District and since May 2015, she has been the Polk County team leader. In that role she has provided administrative leadership and managed day-to-day functions of the district attorney’s office in Polk County, including appearances in Criminal Court, General Sessions Court and Juvenile Court.



As an assistant district attorney general for the district, she appeared in courts across the district in Bradley, Polk, McMinn and Monroe counties.



“I would like to thank Governor Haslam for his confidence in me. I am honored to have been appointed to serve Polk County as its General Sessions Judge and I wish Judge Baliles a speedy recovery,” Ms. Townsend said.



Ms. Townsend received her law degree from the University of Florida in 2006 after receiving her bachelor’s degree there in 2003. She is a member of the Benton Lions Club. She and her husband, Chris, have a farm in Ocoee.

