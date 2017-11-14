 Tuesday, November 14, 2017 52.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Stacy Stewart, Margaret Abernathy Retire At The County Schools

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Two top county school administrators are retiring.

Stacy Stewart was human resources director.

Margaret Abernathy headed the special education department.

Ms. Stewart said she decided to retire after being reassigned by new Supt. Bryan Johnson.



Haslam Appoints Brooklynn Townsend Special Judge In Polk County

Governor Bill Haslam on Tuesday appointed Brooklynn M. Townsend as special judge for the General Sessions Court of Polk County. Ms. Townsend’s appointment fills a temporary vacancy due to the disability of Judge Billy D. Baliles. “I appreciate Brooklynn Townsend’s willingness to serve in this capacity,” Governor Haslam said. “This will help serve the citizens in Polk County, ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Believe The Women

Roy, how do you know those women or their family didn't attempt to report these abuses decades ago?  The most difficult and dangerous thing for victims of any type abuse is when attempting to report abuse at the hands of power and authority. Look how I was piled on and attacked when attempting to speak up and out about police abuse of power locally.    Really, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Roy Moore Reaction

I knew I was going to get a lot of reaction to my Monday article about Roy Moore, the Alabama candidate for Senate, but I’m standing firm on an American cornerstone. Any person in the United States can be accused of anything but every person who is alleged to have committed a wrong is heavily protected by one fundamental belief – You are innocent until proven guilty. Roy Moore ... (click for more)

Sports

Early Objective For Hoke Is To Hold Recruiting Class Together

If anyone was wondering, Brady Hoke, Tennessee’s interim coach for the next two weeks, is approaching a tough situation with a no nonsense attitude about whether the Vols can prevent wholesale losses of committed high school prospects. “It’s always a concern and we’re going to work our tails,” Hoke said Monday during his first press conference one day after ex-coach Butch Jones’ ... (click for more)

Atlanta Braves Select Alex Anthopoulos As New General Manager,

Two years after rejecting a lucrative five-year contract extension that would have enabled him to continue his successful tenure as the Blue Jays' general manager, Alex Anthopoulos has accepted the challenge of guiding the Braves past recent problems and toward what could be a very bright future. Anthopoulos was introduced as the Braves' executive vice president and general manager ... (click for more)


