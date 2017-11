Tuesday, November 14, 2017

The City Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday to allow open drinking on Station Street next to the Chattanooga Choo Choo. Chip Henderson cast the only no vote.

The measure allows the drinking of beer and alcohol on the narrow street that is also by the Terminal Brewhouse.

They must use certain cups labeled Station Street.

Patrons are not allowed to take the drinks with them when they leave Station Street, under the ordinance.

The measure goes into effect in two weeks.