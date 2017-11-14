Chattanooga Jury To Hear 2nd Holly Bobo Trial

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

A jury from Chattanooga is due to hear testimony in the second trial involving the murder of 20-year-old Holly Bobo.

The trial of Dylan Adams is set to take place in Hardin County starting May 29, 2018.

A jury earlier convicted his brother, Zach Adams, of the murder, kidnapping and rape of Ms. Bobo.

He was sentenced to life without parole.

The judge said the Bobo case was not so heavily publicized in Chattanooga.

Ms. Bobo disappeared from her home in rural Parsons in April 2011. Her remains was not discovered until over three years later.