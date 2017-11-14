Eastside Utility District Warns Customers Of Scam

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Eastside Utility District has been notified from a few residents there is a scam involving someone posing as an Eastside customer service representative about their past due bill.



Officials said, "Eastside Utility does not call our customers about past due bills or call to take a payment over the phone. Our policy is that we send you a delinquent notice with a shut off date when two bills have become past due."



If you have any question or concerns about your Eastside bill call the customer service department at 423 892-2890 and press 0 for customer service.



