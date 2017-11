Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

ANTHONY, CHRISTINA LOREEN

2993 LAKE HOWARD RD LAFAYETTE, 30708

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW

PO BOX 3022 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

110 ONEAL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

3374 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

---

DEVARIE, ELISAMUEL

914 BRIAN DR NW FORT PAYNE, 35967

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ECHOLS, LEBRON CALVIN

2710 TAYLOR ST Chattanooga, 374062538

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FINLEY, GAVIN R

658 S MCDONALD RD SW MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

ATTEMPTED EVADING

---

FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FRAUDUALENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

---

GUESS, MELISSA JEAN

7740 CLINTON HWY POWELL, 37849

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HACKLER, JOSHUA SHANE

125 E FRONTAGE RD RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

HAHN, ANITA MARIE

P.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/22/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR) BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/24/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/01/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO) FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FRAUDUALENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS) GUESS, MELISSA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAHN, ANITA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/10/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HANEY, KELLI

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/22/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 HARRIS, JIMMIE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ HOOD, JOSHUA SHANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA))