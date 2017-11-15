Daniel Chandler, 29, Indicted In Connection With His Wife's Homicide In 2016

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

In a joint investigation conducted alongside the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a Grundy County man in connection to his wife’s homicide in 2016.

On May 1, 2016, at the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, TBI agents joined the investigation into the death of Samantha Chandler, shortly after deputies found the body of the 26-year-old woman off of Ross Creek Road in Gruetli-Laager.



On Monday, authorities presented facts gathered during the investigation to the Grundy County Grand Jury, which subsequently returned an indictment, charging Daniel Chandler, 29, with one count of first-degree murder. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the Walker County, Alabama Sheriff’s Department arrested Chandler without incident and booked him into the county’s jail, where, at the time of this release, he remained in custody awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

