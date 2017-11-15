 Wednesday, November 15, 2017 63.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Trammel Poindexter Charged In Shooting That Injured Woman In The Back

Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Trammel Poindexter
Trammel Poindexter

Police have charged Trammel Poindexter in connection with an incident on Sunday in which a woman was shot in the back.

Poindexter, 27, of 205 N. Sweetbriar Ave., is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault and unlawfully possessing a weapon.

Officers responded at 4:26 p.m. to the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and Ocoee Street. where a female victim was located.

Police said she was a passenger in a vehicle with a male driver (police said they knew their names but did not list them). They had gone to retrieve his personal belongings from an ex-girlfriend.

The man said Poindexter pulled alongside his vehicle and tried to engage in an argument.

He said three small children in the back of Poindexter's car so he tried to pull off. He said Poindexter followed and began firing at the back of their vehicle.

One shot went through an infant car seat, but no child was in the seat.

The same shot struck the female in the back, causing non-life threatening injuries.

The man said Poindexter had previously threatened to kill him.

Police said Poindexter earlier pled guilty to attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery and is not suppose to carry a weapon.



