Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAUMGARTNER, KRISTIE GAIL

204 EVENINGSIDE DR. SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BECKETT, JEREMIAH RAY

213 STEELE RD WILDWOOD, 37052

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BURRELL, DANIEL SCOTT

6436 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BYROM, GREGORY ALLEN

5047 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ACCIDENT

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED ACCIDENT

---

CASTEEL, GERALD SCOTT

1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY/ UNDER 1

THEFT OF PROPERTY ( OVER $1.

000 )---CAVITT, MICHAEL SHANE5270 ROTARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---COFFIN, PAULA NICOLE9029 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV---CRAIG, ASHLEY NICOLE2585 E 40TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CROCKETT, DEMEATRIC LASHUN1611 EAST 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)FAILURE TO APPEAR---CRUMP, TAMEKA RENEE7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 309 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---ELKINS, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS6903 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---EPPS, TYRONEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---EVANS, WILLIAM RUFUSR.R. 8 BOX 205 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---FINNEY, JOSEPH BENJAMIN218 DRAGON TRAIL ROCK SPRINGS, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FITZPATRICK, JOHN E4125 RINGGOLD RD APT C 21 E RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FLUELLEN, PONSHAYLA MOESHA110 ONEAL ST APT K CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---FRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN7767 LASTEA LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT---GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN2456 MOUNT VERNON COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 1,000)---GODOY, ARTURO FREDERICO1604 KIRBY AVE DUPLEX B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---GUFFEY, THOMAS KENNETH87 STAPP DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT DOMESTIC)---HUBBARD, DARIAN4208 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARCONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---HYATTE, ASHLEY JOY13905 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JORDAN, DONNA SUE28 ANTLER RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---KELLEY, COURTNEY P1503 ELI RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDUI 3RD OFFENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---KENNEDY, VINCENT LADALE1907 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 5000---LANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR1624 MARY DUPREE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONIOUS POSSESSION OF CO---LOWE, JONATHAN THOMAS1529 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS METH)---MARTIN, KENNETH EARLFLATROCK,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MATHERLY, BRANDON ALEX37 APPLE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MENCER-SMITH, CHRISTIAN MORGAN102 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE462 SANDLEWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC---MORGAN, EARTHLY KEVIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MORRISON, JEREMY LEE4431 OLD DUNLAP ROAD WHITWELL, 373976307Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH410 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP- INVOLVING MVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)---OLIVER, ANTHONY LAMOR5030 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OLIVER, KAYLA LEE1413 MCCALLIE FERRY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ORMAN, APRIL DAWN2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 267 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY1613 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PAYNE, KAYLA EVONNE2902 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---POINDEXTER, TRAMMEL ERIC205 N SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115433Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT - (FELONIOUS)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT(FELONIOUS)UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON-FELONY---ROBINSON, CURTIS JEROME2603 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY)CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY)---SMITH, NATASHA DAWN10950 WARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103---SMITH, TERRY JEROME1502 INDEPENDENCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---TAYLOR, CHRISTINA LANNETTE11023 LONDON LN APISON, 373029745Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES6201 WILDER RD HIXSON, 37396Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TRAMMELL, SABRINA LATYOYA712 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL1501 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINDECENT EXPOSUREPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WHITED, MATTHEW ERIC1313 SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500---WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---WILKINS, JESSE LEE667 TREMONT PL CHATTANOOGA, 374054065Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---YOUNG, MARGREE1501 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

