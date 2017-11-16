Chattanooga Man Who Sold Large Quantities Of Meth Gets 15-Year Sentence

Thursday, November 16, 2017

A Chattanooga man who sold large quantities of meth has been given a 15-year federal prison sentence.

Alvin Frederique, 40, appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Agents on May 14, 2015, made a controlled buy of 50.6 grams of meth from Frederique.

A controlled meth buy of 26.7 grams from Frederique was made on Jan. 9, 2016, and 85.9 grams on Feb. 26.

Defense attorney Mitch Carter said Frederique got a longer sentence than his co-defendants, including his brother, Jeffrey, who he called the ring leader of the conspiracy.

He said Frederique faces numerous health problems, including having suffered a heart attack and having diabetes and asthma.

Jeffrey Frederique is serving a 135-month sentence.