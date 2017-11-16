 Thursday, November 16, 2017 60.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Thursday, November 16, 2017
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.


November 16, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

November 16, 2017

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: EBERHARDT, STEVEN RAY B 67 M 0 1 GS 1674603 CRUELTY TO ANIMALS EBERHARDT, STEVEN RAY

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection,


Opinion

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Re: Roy Exum's "Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay"  Well this article is something to think about. I think the split could go either way, and Signal Mountain schools would still flourish, as they have done for the past several years. What I'm worried about is why Signal Mountain has not yet had the guts to go be problem solvers at Howard, or Tyner, or Central. Why do

Roy Exum: It’s Time – Get Ready For The Holidays

One week from today not everyone in the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving.  There is an abundance of people – perhaps in your own family or in your Sunday School class – who wish there was no Thanksgiving or Christmas or New Year's Eve. For those who struggle with depression and other mental disorders, festive holidays are awful. You see, people like me watch as

Sports

Soddy Daisy Sweeps Boyd-Buchanan In Season Opener

It's been several years since Bill Eller coached a high school basketball game in the Chattanooga area, so it was no real surprise that the veteran leader admitted to being "just a little bit tense and nervous" before his team's first game of the season Tuesday night. Eller is now the head coach at Soddy Daisy and he had a smile on his face after the 63-49 victory over the Boyd-Buchanan

UTC Women Drop 78-67 Loss At Stetson

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team fell 78-67 at Stetson Wednesday night at the Edmunds Center in non-conference action. UTC starts the season at 0-3 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.   Chattanooga outscored the Hatters 42-28 in the second half and didn't allow a single field goal in the final frame. Seniors Keiana and Aryanna


